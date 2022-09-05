New Gogglebox spin-off seeks Welsh language telly fans

A Welsh language version of the hit Channel 4 TV series Gogglebox will soon be coming to our screens, and its makers are looking for telly fans to take part.

Gogglebocs Cymru will air the first week of November on S4C, to coincide with the channel’s 40th birthday celebrations.

The producers are looking for people from all walks of life who just love TV.

They want Welsh speakers – fluent or not so fluent – who will represent the rich diversity of Wales.

“We’re looking for a cast of exciting characters that truly represent a diverse modern Wales,” said Llinos Griffin-Williams, S4C’s chief content officer.

“Gogglebox is a brilliant TV format that captures the hearts and minds of a country. We want S4C to be an inclusive, exciting home for the very best of world class content that belongs to the whole nation.”

Take part by writing to GogglebocsCymru@S4C.cymru

Game changer

Llinos added: “Gogglebocs Cymru is set to be a game-changer for S4C.

“We are thrilled the hit format has been entrusted to us by Channel 4 and that two of Wales’ dynamic indies are coming together to deliver this familiar, much-loved show.”

Chwarel, the Bafta winning makers of The Great House Giveaway, for Channel 4 and and Ty am Ddim for S4C, will team up with Caernarfon-based production company, Cwmni Da to co-produce the show.

“It’s going to absolutely amazing,” said Sioned Wyn, managing director of Chwarel.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for something like this. The ambition is to make it not only the top-rated show on S4C, but the whole of Wales, and beyond.”

“We’d been talking about working together for a while,” said Llion Iwan, managing director of Cwmni Da. “So, when the franchise for the UK’s most popular TV format came up – it was a dream come true.

“Who doesn’t want to work on Gogglebocs! So glad we got it!”

