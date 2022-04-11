New Huw Edwards’ documentary revisits the landmark Story of Wales series

BBC Cymru Wales have commissioned three new documentaries to be broadcast later this year, including a one-hour special with Huw Edwards revisiting his landmark series The Story of Wales.

Ten years after the original series was first aired, BBC Cyrmru has confirmed the BBC News at Ten presenter is returning to our screens to examine the dramatic changes that have happened in Wales over the last decade

First screened in January 2012, The Story of Wales’ six episodes explored Welsh history from the earliest-known human burial in Western Europe, the Red Lady of Paviland and ended with Wales having it’s own government.

Looking forward to the new programme, Huw Edwards said: “Almost without us realising it, over the last decade a whole new chapter in the story of Wales has begun.

“This programme is a great chance to investigate the changes we’ve seen, and to assess where they might be leading the country.”

Commissioned by BBC Cymru Wales in partnership with The Open University, the documentary will be produced by Cardiff based production company Wildflame, which will also be producing a new music documentary for BBC Cymru Wales later in the year.

Huw Stephens

The Story of Welsh Music is fronted by broadcaster and music fanatic Huw Stephens, who will be meeting some of the biggest and best-loved names in Welsh pop, folk, choral and classical music, over the course of the series.

Production company Slam Media has also been commissioned to revisit the lives of those seen in the first series of the BAFTA Cymru nominated A Special School set in Ysgol y Deri in Penarth.

Louise Casella, Director, The Open University and Wales said: “These newly commissioned series reflect the importance of the unique relationship between the OU and the BBC.

“Huw Edwards’ documentary will give us all the chance to re-consider some of the issues raised in the original series, as well as ask ‘where next?’ for us as a country.

“We’re also looking forward to The Story of Welsh Music – which I’m sure will give a great insight into our musical tradition as well as the work of our contemporary artists.

“It’s great to have both Huw Edwards and Huw Stephens involved in these projects – they are two fantastic storytellers who can bring these subjects to life in our living rooms.

“A Special School also made a huge impression when it was first broadcast, and I’m certain that viewers of the first series will look forward to catching up with staff and pupils this time around.”

