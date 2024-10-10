New illustrated versions of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales to be published

David Owens

New illustrated versions of one of Wales’ most beloved literary works are to be published this month.

Welsh and English versions of Dylan Thomas’ classic A Child’s Christmas in Wales are to be published on October 25 by Y Lolfa with new illustrations by Swansea artist John Upton.

Swansea-based artist John Upton has brought to life the very house where Dylan Thomas grew up, 5 Cwmdonkin Drive, in a new illustrated edition of A Child’s Christmas in Wales. After 29 years of dedication, Upton’s original paintings visually interpret Thomas’ classic holiday tale, focusing on authentic locations in Swansea—including Thomas’ childhood home.

“I will be the proudest man in Swansea when I open my first box of books from Y Lolfa,” said Upton. “All those hours of painting and all those years of wondering if anything would come of my efforts will culminate in what I hope will become a well-loved little treasure in lots of Welsh homes.”

Upton’s meticulous research ensured that the illustrations reflect the time and place of Thomas’ childhood. His paintings of 5 Cwmdonkin Drive, where the poet spent his early years, capture not only the house’s architectural details but also the period furnishings, toys, and clothing that would have been part of Thomas’ world in the early 20th century. Upton even visited the house in person to recreate its surroundings with as much authenticity as possible.

The project, which began in 1995 with a single illustration on a Christmas card, grew into a collection of 26 paintings over the years, with Upton finding renewed inspiration during the 2020 lockdown. The resulting work offers a unique glimpse into the places that shaped one of Wales’ greatest literary figures.

“This publication will mark a very proud moment for me,” Upton added. “Dylan was born and spent his childhood years in what was a very middle-class area of Swansea known as The Uplands. His home on the hill overlooked the working-class area below, known as The Sandfields, which is where I was brought up, close to Swansea’s Vetch football ground.”

“I was always in awe of Dylan’s skill with words and his wit. He was undoubtedly a truly unique wordsmith, and I was unsure that I was worthy of pairing my images with his words. But I have always thought of my paintings as storytelling in paint, and I realised this was just a case of two people telling the same story in their chosen media. I was determined to respect Dylan’s words, so I decided to throw my hat in the ring! A Swansea artist illustrating a Swansea poet, featuring authentic Swansea locations—it sounded perfect to me.”

Adding further excitement to this publication, the release of Upton’s illustrated edition will also include a new Welsh adaptation of A Child’s Christmas in Wales by award-winning author Meleri Wyn James, a member of Dylan Thomas’ family. The new edition has already garnered praise, with actor Matthew Rhys describing it as “Magical memories of a child’s Christmas to remind the reader of their own festive fun.”

Both newly illustrated books – A Child’s Christmas in Wales and Nadolig Plentyn yng Nghymru will be launched together at Cover to Cover bookshop in Swansea, on Saturday 26 October at 11am.

Title: A Child’s Christmas in Wales

Publishing Date: 25/10/24

Price & ISBN: £9.99 9781912631520

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

