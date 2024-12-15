New live circuit aims to kickstart community gigs across Wales

A new live circuit aims to reintroduce live Welsh music to rural areas across Wales and to audiences who might not normally have access to live music locally – with headline performances from Gwilym Bowen Rhys.

The circuit comes as part of a partnership between PYST, Mentrau Iaith Cymru and Night Out, following the success of the first two circuits, which saw both HMS Morris and The Gentle Good perform all over Wales in 2023.

Musician and composer, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, will headline PYST and Mentrau Iaith’s third tour circuit in 2025.

Album launch

The third circuit will see Gwilym Bowen Rhys perform at eleven different venues – launching his brand new album, ‘Aden’, which will be released via Recordiau Erwydd on Monday 20th January.

The circuit, which is supported by Arts Council of Wales’ Night Out scheme, will launch on the 23rd of January in Neuadd Llannefydd. Artists Melda Lois, Elin and Carys and Cadog will each support Gwilym Bowen Rhys on the tour.

New locations

Tomos Jones, on behalf of the Mentrau Iaith Cymru, explained: “We are very excited for the third tour between Mentrau Iaith and PYST.

“The aim of the project is to take Welsh language music of the highest quality to every corner of the country , and we are visiting a number of new locations for the first time on this tour.

“In addition to Gwilym and his trio, a series of new artists will be supporting on the tour, and therefore the project will also offer important opportunities for them play to new people and build their audiences.”

Kickstart

Owain Williams of PYST added: “It’s exciting to see the circuit return for its third edition next year, with more rural locations included as part of the tour.

“We’re looking forward to being able to present Welsh language music to new audiences and hopefully kickstart community gigs locally.”

Tickets for the circuit are now available here.

