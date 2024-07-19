New mural celebrating Cardiff’s diversity unveiled

A brand new mural inspired by an artist from north Wales has been unveiled at a Cardiff high school to celebrate the area’s diversity.

The mural at Cathays High School is inspired by The Wales Window by the artist John Petts, which is part of the National Art Collection at the National Library.

In workshops supported by the Communities of Wales Project, pupils of Cathays High School had the opportunity to learn about the work of John Petts and their local area, and to use the Library’s collections to research the history of Cardiff’s diverse communities. They then worked with the artists group UNIFY to co-design this special mural.

UNIFY used these ideas to inspire the final design of the impressive mural.

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales said: “It’s great to see the unveiling of this wonderful mural as the culmination of this outstanding project.

Working with Cathays High School and artists group UNIFY has been a great experience and we are always excited when we have the opportunity to take the National Library’s unique resources into the community to work collaboratively and to inspire learning and creativity. “

Anti-racism

The Communities of Wales project by the National Library of Wales offers opportunities for young people to understand their own local area within an anti-racist context by telling the stories of people from diverse backgrounds across Wales.

The project involves developing learning materials to celebrate diversity and anti-racist engagement, whilst helping children in schools across Wales to embrace and celebrate diverse cultural heritage.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

