New Order announce huge show in Cardiff for next summer

New Order are to play a massive open-air show in Cardiff next summer

The special outdoor concert will take place at Cardiff Bay as part of the Cardiff Bay Series, now in its third year and previously headlined by Primal Scream and The Chemical Brothers.

New Order will be joined by a huge supporting bill including Madchester heroes The Charlatans.

The gig on Thursday 22nd August 2024 will be see New Order return to Cardiff for their first gig in the Welsh capital since 1983 and their first show in Wales since they played in Swansea in 1985.

The electronic music pioneers, formed after the disbandment of Joy Division and are noted as being one of the first bands to bridge the gap between post-punk and dancefloor.

This year the band celebrated 40 years of their hit ‘Blue Monday’ and announced reissued editions of their classic compilation ‘Substance 1987’, the band’s biggest selling album to date.

With numerous awards under their belt and millions of albums sold worldwide, summer 2023 saw New Order headline Barcelona’s Primavera Sound before they commenced their autumn UK and European tour.

Support comes from The Charlatans. Renowned for their hypnotic blend of alternative rock, indie pop, and psychedeliaThe Charlatans have released numerous successful albums throughout their

career.

Some of their most notable hits include ‘The Only One I Know’, ‘One to Another’, and ‘North

Country Boy’. They gained popularity during the Madchester music scene, which emerged from

Manchester.

The band – Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers – recently released a career spanning vinyl box collection titled A Head Full Of Ideas and will head out on a series of dates at the end of the 2023.

They have maintained a dedicated fan base and are recognised as one of the most enduring and influential bands of the British music scene.

Presale tickets for the Cardiff show are available from Monday 4th December at 10am. To sign up to the presale, please visit www.bayseries.co.uk/new-order

General sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday 5th December at 10am. Ticket link TBC.

