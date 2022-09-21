New plan, and £1m, to help develop Wales’ creative talent in TV film, music, and digital content

A new plan to help develop Wales’ existing and next generation of talent in TV and film, music, and digital content has been launched today by the Welsh Government.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has also launched a new £1m fund to support the new plan.

The Welsh Government’s creative agency, Creative Wales, is committed to supporting and nurturing both the current and future workforce.

The new Creative Skills Action Plan for 2022-25 launched today is designed to support the development of the skilled workforce in Wales, which is needed by the sector to thrive.

The plan focuses on three priority sectors: music, digital content, and film and TV.

To support the action plan, a new £1m Creative Skills Fund has been launched, and between £15,000 to £200,000 is available for successful projects, until March 31, 2024.

“Wales has some of the best creative talent anywhere in the world. Through Creative Wales, we want to champion an environment where talent can be nurtured through skills development and creative companies can continue to grow,” said Dawn Bowden.

“Our Creative industries are hugely significant to our economy. They also contribute to a strong national brand, helping to promote Wales and its culture and talent to the world.

“We want to nurture new and emerging talent from all communities in Wales, and to realise our ambitions for inclusive growth.

“This will support our Programme for Government commitments, including delivery of the Young Persons Guarantee, giving everyone under 25 the offer of work, education, training, or self-employment and the creation of 125,000 all-age apprenticeships.”

£1.7bn industry

The Creative Skills Action Plan has been shaped by a Creative Skills Advisory Panel, made up of 10 industry experts.

The creative industries are hugely important to Wales’ economy and culture.

According to 2021 data, 35,400 people were employed by 3,423 businesses who make up the creative industries sectors in Wales, an increase of 6.4 per cent from 2018, while the industry generated an annual turnover of £1.7 billion in 2021, an increase of 14 per cent from 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

