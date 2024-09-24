New questions over future of Blackwood Miners’ Institute

Nicholas Thomas – Local Democracy Reporter

A Caerphilly county councillor is seeking further answers over the future of Blackwood Miners’ Institute, after a decision on its mothballing was postponed at the eleventh hour.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, who wants the ‘Stute to remain open, believes senior councillors should have consulted other representatives before announcing their mothball plans.

He has also questioned why the council didn’t conduct a feasibility study for the site before announcing a public consultation on a closure.

Thousands of people have signed a petition opposing the council’s plan, and hundreds of residents marched through Blackwood earlier in September, calling for the venue to be saved.

Supporters, including a member of Manic Street Preachers, have urged the council to rethink its plans.

Decision

But the local authority’s leadership argues “difficult decisions” are necessary if Caerphilly County Borough Council is to survive an estimated £45 million funding gap over the next two years.

At a committee meeting, on Monday September 23, Cllr Etheridge had intended to file a notice of motion, calling on the cabinet to defer any decision until the end of the financial year, and then allow all councillors to debate the proposals “in the interest of openness and transparency”.

But that notice of motion has itself been deferred, after the council pulled a decision on the ‘Stute from this week’s plans.

The council is currently seeking legal advice on its proposal, amid concerns its position as trustees of the venue could conflict with its mothballing plans.

Cllr Etheridge instead submitted a series of questions to Richard Edmunds, the council’s director of corporate services.

They included asking why the council didn’t seek legal advice before launching a public consultation on the future of the ‘Stute.

Cllr Etheridge also called on the council to release correspondence relating to a possible conflict of interest on the proposals.

The future of the site is unclear at present, while the council takes legal advice before weighing up its options.

Senior councillors are expected to make a decision this week, however, on proposals to mothball its heritage site at Llancaiach Fawr, its meals on wheels service, and a staff restaurant at its headquarters in Tredomen.

Cllr Sean Morgan, who leads Caerphilly Council, described the proposals as “very difficult things to consider, but the council is faced with unprecedented financial constraints and we must make huge savings in order to balance our budget”.

