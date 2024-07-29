New radio station takes to the digital airwaves in Wales

A popular online radio station that champions new and ‘under the radar’ musicians, is taking to the digital airwaves by launching on digital radio (DAB) in Cardiff.

From Thursday 1st August RADIO WIGWAM will broadcast across the city and as far as Cwmbran, Cowbridge and Pontypridd, bringing listeners the very best in emerging music from local and global indie artists.

The station was conceived eight years ago, the foundations being built by a team of music enthusiasts all from the Cardiff area – and the team running the station say they are “delighted” and “proud” that Cardiff will be the first area to welcome listeners via DAB radio.

RADIO WIGWAM Co-Founder Christian John explained how the station came into being and how it has grown over the years.

“Over the past eight years, we have enjoyed bringing new and emerging music to our eclectic audience,” he said. “Through our support of independent artists with our dedicated shows and annual awards ceremony, we have built a community that supports each other in getting heard as much as possible.

“It is a constant joy to discover such talented musicians and songwriters who are not necessarily championed in the mainstream, and our audience thanks us for it – we cannot wait to bring this closer to the Cardiff listeners.

“Cardiff and its surrounding area have a long tradition of supporting some of the best musical talent, and we look forward to showcasing as much of this as possible to a wider audience.”

RADIO WIGWAM according to team behind it…

RADIO WIGWAM is a radio station with a real purpose. It isn’t about core demographics, approved playlists or hidden agendas – it’s about playing good quality music and providing a platform for up-and-coming talent from across the globe. As well as a packed roster of shows, the station also podcasts, conducts video interviews, hosts live performance sessions, and hosts an annual awards ceremony. In addition to a rapidly growing international audience, it has also built up a strong social media following.

