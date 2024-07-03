New research finds that the best view in Europe is in Wales

A new study has revealed which viewpoints around the world offer the clearest view, and are least likely to leave visitors disappointed.

We all know how beautiful it is on top of Yr Wyddfa with incredible views stretching for miles on a clear day.

So it is no surprise to discover that the UK’s highest peak has been voted the best viewpoint in Europe – and third globally.

With the summer holiday season upon us, the study from Premier Inn analysed 2023 weather data for nearly 100 viewpoints, including cloud coverage and average visibility, for 98 popular viewpoints around the globe. Each location was then scored on a 1 to 100 visibility scale to crown the world’s clearest views.

With a visibility score of 91 out of 100, Grouse Mountain in Canada was revealed as the clearest view, with the five viewpoints on the mountain offering spectacular views of Vancouver’s skyline as well as the Georgia Strait, Cascade Mountain Range and British Columbia’s South Coast. The Cerro Otto Panoramic Deck in Argentina followed in second (scoring 82) and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) ranked third (scoring 75).

As we know the Welsh summit is very popular with hikers and non-hikers alike thanks to the many route options and mountain railway.

Despite Britain’s reputation for poor weather, Yr Wyddfa scored an impressive visibility score of 75 ranking within the top three. On clear days, the view from Wales’ tallest mountain extends to Bannau Brycheiniog in the south and the peaks of Ireland to the west.

Surprisingly, British views feature more prominently than any other country in the top 20. Nine British views make the top 20 in total, with Pen Y Fan in Bannau Brycheiniog coming in at number 10, offering glorious views of the Usk Valley, reservoirs Talybont and Llwyn-on, and even the Cambrian Mountains on a clear day.

