New resource launched to share history of minority communities in Wales

A new resource has launched to help share the hidden histories and fascinating stories about Wales’ diverse cultural heritage.

The Cymuned Map, created by the app and reading innovators Atebol, provides a growing collection of stories about Black, Asian and other diverse ethnic Welsh communities.

Past and present

This resource map also provides supporting materials to support learners aged 7-16 and practitioners to learn and teach about the history of a range of minority communities in Wales.

The map reflects Wales past and present, our diverse cultural heritage, and the values and traditions of our communities.

Inspiration

From the exciting story of brave Jewish spies in Aberdyfi, to the inspiring story of a talented Nepalese Welsh footballer in Brecon.

The resource also celebrates the stories of anti-racism campaigners, scientists, athletes, poets, musicians and more.

Developers, Atebol, aim to grow the project over the five years from the date of publication, with three locations of interest added on the map during each school term.

By 2028 there will be a total of 85 locations of interest on the map, which they hope will encourage people to come back and visit as it develops and evolves.

You can find out more about the ‘Cymuned’ map by visiting Atebol’s bilingual website.

