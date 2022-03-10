New S4C content chief wants to collaborate on shows with Netflix and large US broadcasters

S4C’s first Chief Content Officer has said that she wants to work with Netflix and large US broadcasters to create content.

Llinos Griffin-Williams told the US media that she wanted to collaborate with “global streamers and respected U.S. heavyweight broadcasters”.

S4C has formerly produced a number of bilingual series in partnership with the BBC, including Y Gwyll / Hinterland and Un Bore Mercher / Keeping Faith.

Speaking to Hollywood news magazine Deadline, Llinos-Griffin-Williams she said that she wanted to co-produce shows with Discovery, Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount and Apple.

As the previous Creative Director at Wildflame productions, she had already worked with companies such as Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+ and Nat Geo

“S4C is a unique British broadcaster in that it can collaborate rather than compete with any other English language broadcaster both in the UK, the U.S. and overseas,’ she added.

“In this rapidly changing digital landscape, I’m ambitious for S4C to be partnering with global streamers and respected U.S. heavyweight broadcasters.”

‘Global market’

The appointment of Griffin-Williams is part of the reorganisation of the top team at S4C by the new CEO Sian Doyle, who wants an increased emphasis on delivering an audience-led content strategy, where people can access S4C on the platforms they choose.

Siân Doyle, Chief Executive Officer at S4C, said: “I’m delighted to have been able to attract someone of Llinos’ undoubted talent and experience.

“Her award-winning programming making reputation and her international experience will play a key part in S4C’s wider strategy to make the channel more visible in the global market and drive the channel in a new direction in terms of talent and commercial opportunity.

“We will no longer broadcast a fixed schedule of programming alone, but provide a variety of content, specific to audience segments on an array of platforms most suited to the audience and content.”

