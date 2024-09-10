New upmarket café, restaurant and takeaway to open at visitor attraction

Up and coming chef Lloyd Ryland and local multi-business entrepreneur Ryan Thomas have joined forces to upgrade the offer for visitors at Neath Port Talbot’s popular Afan Forest Park Visitor Centre.

The business partners have recently been granted a new lease of the visitor centre and campsite by the council and plan to open an upmarket café, restaurant and takeaway at the Afan Valley attraction which also boasts a campsite complete with electric hook-ups for campervans.

And for history and culture enthusiasts, the site offers the South Wales Miners’ Museum which is also run independently.

For the many mountain bike enthusiasts who visit the centre, there is also The Afan Valley Bike Shed which offers cycling tuition, bike hire and repairs and a vast array of cycling equipment for sale.

Publicly available electric vehicle charging points are also sited at the Centre.

The centre’s new restaurant, known as ‘Base at Afan Forest Park’ has Lloyd Ryland as its creative chef.

A former engineer whose love of food and cooking led him to his current career, Lloyd uses top quality local products including ‘wild dining’ style use of local mushrooms, herbs and other foods growing in the area.

Ryan Thomas, joint leaseholder of the centre, said: “There is huge potential here and we have ambitious plans for the café/ restaurant including a mouth-watering food offer and extending opening hours. And as part of phase two of the project, subject to planning permission, we would like to establish glamping pods and quality lodges in the campsite as well as offering yoga, meditation and other wellness therapies.

“A growing number of people come to the Afan Valley for its relaxing, peaceful, natural surroundings and we hope to offer a welcoming retreat here along with providing high quality food (with vegetarian and vegan options) and drinks and a bit of luxury in terms of accommodation.

“We look forward to growing the business here in Afan Forest Park and to welcoming the many visitors attracted by the stunning woodlands, mountain biking and cycling trails and walks this area offers.”

