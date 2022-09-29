New volume celebrates 60 years of Welsh language campaign group

A new volume has been published to celebrate 60 years since the foundation of Welsh language campaign group Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

The book edited by Dafydd Morgan Lewis, who spent over a quarter of a century working for the movement, looks back on past campaigns and assesses the movement’s aims for the future through the eyes of some of its leading members.

As well as photos by Marian Delyth from the past 60 years, there are contributions from Dafydd Iwan, Gareth Miles, Ffred Ffransis, Elin Haf Gruffydd Jones, Wynfford James, Toni Schiavone, Angharad Tomos, Steve Eaves, Joseff Gnagbo, current chair Mabli Siriol Jones, and others.

Dafydd Morgan Lewis said that a range of people who had taken part in the movement’s history were invited to contribute, including those that would continue to guide its future.

“Each one belongs to different periods in Cymdeithas’ history from the 1960s to the present day,” he said. “All have also played an important role in the history of the Cymdeithas, some for periods and others for many years.

“A few moved on to other areas, but with a deep commitment to the future of our language and our communities and to the future of humanity as well.

“Many of them will be here in 2062 when the centenary of Tynged yr Iaith is celebrated. We are within forty years of that. It was a similar time period between Saunders Lewis’ broadcast and the end of the twentieth century.

“Will we be more hopeful then, than Saunders Lewis in 1962? We certainly cannot afford to despair.”

The volume will be launched at the general meeting of the Cymdeithas yr Iaith on Saturday, 8 October, at 5 pm.

