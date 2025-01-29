New Welsh language playwriting competition launched

A new Welsh language playwriting competition has launched, with its first winner revealed as Noni Lewis.

Swansea Creative collective Grand Ambition partnered with Cymdeithas Drama Gymraeg Abertawe and Swansea Council to launch the new competition entitled Grandramodi.

Applicants were encouraged to submit 10 pages of an original script with no more than 4 characters.

Five professional judges, Ioan Hefin, Manon Eames, Steffan Rhodri, Rhian Morgan, Llinos Daniel read all submissions and had the difficult job of choosing a shortlist of just 5 plays.

– NONI LEWIS was announced as the the winner of The Grandramodi Welsh Language Playwriting Competition was announced at Swansea Grand Theatre on Friday 25 Jan with her play ‘Cysur Dychymyg Creulon’.

She will receive a year of mentoring from dramaturg, writer and actress Manon Eames along with prize winnings of £5000.

High calibre

Manon Eames said: “The standard of entries was really high, which made our job as judges both a pleasure, reading them all, and also a challenge as it was quite difficult to select a short list, and then a winner.

“The entries covered a wide variety of ideas, genres and themes, a lot of originality, and a huge amount of potential.

“It’s going to be very exciting to work with Noni as she continues to craft and develop her play.”

She continued: “Congratulations to Noni, to all the other entrants, and to Grand Ambition and the Cymdeithas for organising such a successful event.”

Geraint Davies, Cymdeithas Drama Gymraeg Abertawe shared: “It’s been great working with Grand Ambition, reviving our old connection with the Grand Theatre while at the same time looking forward to a brand new partnership. And congratulations to Noni on her achievement!”

Cymraeg homecoming

While, company director of Grand Ambition Michelle McTernan said: “We were overwhelmed by the high quality of submissions for Grandramodi.

“It just proves to us the exceptional talent that we have in Swansea and the need for Welsh Language Arts here.

“Welsh Language Theatre was thriving at Swansea Grand decades ago. Our aim is to celebrate the Welsh language within the creative arts here in Swansea and bring it back to our stages, creating more accessible opportunities for Welsh speakers within the creative industry.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Cymdeithas Drama Gymraeg Abertawe. The whole process has been very exciting.

“We also have to give huge thanks to Cultural Services, Swansea Council for their support. We are delighted for Noni and look forward to see how she as a writer and the play evolves.”

Elliott King Cabinet Member – Culture, Human Rights and Equalities said: “This is an inspiring collaboration between Cymdeithas Drama Gymraeg Abertawe and Grand Ambition.

“It marks an exciting moment for Welsh-language drama in Swansea—honouring a rich tradition while looking ahead to the future.

“For generations, Cymdeithas Drama Gymraeg Abertawe has played a vital role in supporting Welsh-language theatre. With Grandramodi, this legacy will continue to thrive.

“By fostering and promoting new writing in Welsh, Grandramodi inspires creativity, provides opportunities for fresh voices, delivers on equality and reaches new audiences.

“It ensures the Welsh language continues to play a dynamic and visible role in our cultural identity.

“This event is a testament to the power of collaboration—bringing together organisations, individuals, and creative minds to create something truly meaningful and impactful.

“Swansea Council remains committed to supporting the Grand Theatre, Grand Ambition, and initiatives like this will ensure culture continues to enrich lives and strengthen Swansea’s identity as a vibrant, connected, and creative city.”

