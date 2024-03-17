New works by some of Wales’ leading artists go on display at Easter show

Stephen Price

A new exhibition is set to take place this month, showcasing new works by some of the most celebrated artists working in Wales today.

In a first for the newly established Celf Gallery, based in Cardiff, owners Myfanwy Shorey and Cerys Billinge have announced the first of their annual Easter Shows.

The exhibition will highlight new work by gallery artists, including; Shani Rhys James MBE, Kevin Sinnott, Mary Lloyd Jones, John Macfarlane, Harry Holland, Stephen Young, Clive Hicks-Jenkins, Eleri Mills, Sally Moore, Philip Archer OBE, Iwan Gwyn Parry, Sigrid Muller, Vivienne Williams, Mary Griffiths, Sarah Thwaites, Daniel Crawshaw, Richard Barrett, Oliver Gaiger, Karina Rosanne Barrett, Catrin Williams and Sally James Thomas.

Feature

For this year’s Easter Show there will be a specific feature on Carl Chapple.

Carl studied painting at St Martin’s School of Art, London, and after spending time in Greece, Turkey and Italy, he developed his interest in Classical and Renaissance painting and sculpture.

Carl has been based in south Wales for over 20 years, working from life in his studio in Barry.

In recent years his practice has largely centred around collaborations with dancers, particularly with the international company Ballet Cymru, with whom he is Artist in Residence.

This exhibition is also an introduction to new gallery artist, Angharad Pearce Jones – with work from her acclaimed recent exhibition IMPACTArdrawiad at Aberystwyth Art Centre.

Angharad is a Blacksmith, Sculptor and Installation Artist.

Originally from Bala, in north Wales, Angharad graduated from renowned 3D Design and Craft BA (Hons) course at Brighton University in 1991 and completed an MA Fine Art at Cardiff Art School in 1999.

The gallery will be showing two of her Incidental Artworks / Celf Achlysurol which are reproductions of what she describes as ‘scenes of impact’.

Becca Brown, Politician and Commentator, beautifully describes these works as ‘accidental art that elevates the smashed into shapes of a moment in time’.

Mission

Celf is owned and run by Myfanwy Shorey and Cerys Billinge who have over 30 years’ experience running galleries.

The gallery’s mission is to represent, support and curate the work of celebrated and emerging artists, primarily but not exclusively Welsh, and to offer a broad range of work to collectors.

Celf’s newly renovated space is helping to bolster Roath’s reputation as one of Cardiff’s most important cultural hubs and gallery districts, with established galleries such as Gallery Ten, Albany Gallery, Cardiff Made, Makers Gallery, Ffotogallery, and G39.

The gallery, located in Roath Park Hall close to the bustling Wellfield Road, consists of over 100sqm of exhibition space set across three open plan rooms, all on ground floor level.

New artists

Myfanwy told Nation.Cymru: “Our Easter show will be a regular in the Celf Gallery calendar, and one of the few mixed exhibitions during the year to take up the whole of the gallery space.

“It will include new work by all our represented artists, and we plan to introduce or feature a new artist each year.”

She added: “Since our opening only a few months ago, it has been our aim to introduce sculpture into the mix.

“I’ve long admired the work of Welsh sculptor and installation artist Angharad Pearce Jones and are thrilled to be showing some of her recent work in this latest exhibition.”

Celf’s Easter exhibition is open to all, and runs from 20 March-7 April.

Works from artists taking part can also be viewed online here.

