Newspaper’s baffling description of one of Wales’ most famous attractions

It wouldn’t be the first time and we doubt it will be the last, but yet again a London-based newspaper has shown when it comes to Wales, well, they don”t know what they’re talking about.

It was pointed out to us how a story from the Express online stated that beautiful Portmeirion village was not only described as a seaside town but was also said to have possessed a pier.

Now anyone who has visited the Clough Williams-Ellis’ Italiante jewel in the Welsh tourist crown, would attest to the fact that it is certainly not a seaside town not does it have a pier.

You would have thought that even a cursory online search would have clarified these glaring errors, while also establishing the facts about one of the wonders of Wales.

Despite being located on an estuary inlet, the Express wrote how Portmeirion was part of a seaside town ranking which surveyed customers to find the country’s best coastal destinations.

‘Gorgeous Portmeirion in Wales took the country’s top spot with five out of five stars for its seafront and pier’, the paper wrote.

While we couldn’t disagree with the description of the village as gorgeous most would wonder about its seafront and pier.

When we contacted Portmeirion to check that they hadn’t secretly renamed themselves as a town and quietly built a pier under cover of darkness, a spokesperson reponded: “You’re quite right. I think this was written by someone who’s never been here.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Wales has been subjected to lazy clickbait journalism.

London news website My London recently ran a story with a headline that caused an angry reaction from people in Wales.

The website caused a backlash after titling a travel story with the headline: ‘The underrated seaside town that’s almost impossible to spell correctly but named one of UK’s best and worth the long drive from London.’

The seaside town in question is Aberystwyth and as many people were quick to point out about the ridiculous and ignorant headline, it’s not that difficult to spell.

The article then continued to whinge about the distance from London to the west Wales coastal town, as if it was a journey to Australia.

My London wrote: ‘It seems the only catch for Londoners is that of the lengthy journey to one of the best seaside towns in the UK. To access Aberystwyth by car, Londoners can expect a journey time of around five hours, while train services from Euston via Avanti West Coast services can take around four hours and 40 minutes.’

God forbid those poor entitled Londoners should have to spend time travelling anywhere.

To add insult to injury an image in the story captioned as the town centre was actually a picture from Aberaeron!

