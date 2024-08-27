Next wave of artists announced for Other Voices festival

Other Voices Cardigan has announced the next wave of artists for this year’s festival, taking place from 31 October to 2 November.

Charlotte Day Wilson, Fionn Regan and Victor Ray will join the lineup at St. Mary’s Church, alongside Bill Ryder-Jones, Fabiana Palladino, and Georgia Ruth.

These intimate performances will be live-streamed worldwide via Other Voices’ YouTube channel and social platforms, so everyone can experience the magic.

Charlotte Day Wilson is a Canadian singer-songwriter, whose music blends elements of R&B, neo-soul and jazz, creating a sound that is uniquely her own.

With her latest album Cyan Blue receiving widespread acclaim and collaborations with artists such as BADBADNOTGOOD under her belt, her powerful vocals and introspective lyrics have garnered worldwide appeal.

Fionn Regan is a Mercury Prize nominated Irish folk musician and singer-songwriter. An artist with a powerful poetic sensibility, adept at weaving together rare imagery with vivid narrative.

Fionn plays St Mary’s Church Cardigan on the weekend of the launch of the much anticipated first album in 5 years ‘O Avalanche’.The 25-year-old Ugandan-born, Newcastle-raised Victor Ray started out busking, went viral and now performs his own sell-out, headline tours to an ever-expanding fan base.

Unlike many social media sensations, thanks to his incredible vocals and deeply personal storytelling, his success has translated into the wider world with international listeners in the millions.

Music trail

The final list of artists set to hit the Music Trail are: ADJUA / Big Sleep / Chubby Cat / Cynefin / David Kitt / Don Leisure / DUG / em koko / Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin / Fears / Filmore! / Gillie / girlfriend. / Lila Zing / Lleuwen / Megan Nic Ruairí / Melin Melyn / M(h)aol / Minas / Morgana / Mohammad Syfkhan / Mr Phormula / New Jackson / Niamh Bury / Niques / OLIVE HATAKE / Otto Aday / PARCS / People & Other Diseases / Phil Kieran / Po Griff / Rona Mac / Sage Todz / Search Results / Skunkadelic / Slate / Tara Bandito / The Family Battenberg / The Fully Automatic Model / The Gentle Good / Tiny Leaves / Virgins

The final line-up for the Other Voices Music Trail can also be revealed, adding to an unforgettable weekend of music with over 80 live sets in venues across Cardigan. With genres spanning from hip-hop to folk, rock to R&B, and everything in between, the Music Trail showcases the best and brightest talents from Wales and Ireland.

Clebran

The Clebran sessions return to Mwldan, where leading speakers and thinkers are invited to come together to share ideas, provoke conversation and explore fresh perspectives on some of the most pertinent issues of our times, accompanied by special one-off performances.

Added to the Clebran line-up are Séan McCabe, Head of Climate Justice and Sustainability for Bohemian Football Club in Dublin (the first role of its kind in world football), who will be joining “You’ll Never Walk Alone” Football Beyond the Pitch. And Makeba Nicholls, a presenter passionate about helping those from underrepresented backgrounds break into the TV and Film industry hosts the panel Now Playing: The Artists Shaping the New Sounds of Ireland and Wales.

Featuring: Billy Mag Fhloinn | Carwyn Graves | Carys Eleri | Christopher Kissane | Darren Chetty | Delyth Jewell | Edwina Guckian | Hannah Quinn-Mulligan | James Dovey | Laura McAllister | Lowri Cunnington Wynn | Makeba Nicholls | Marianne Kennedy | Max Zanga | Noel Mooney | Professor Diarmait Mac Giolla Chríost | Séan McCabe | The Dingle Druid, Julí Ní Mhaoileóin | Tumi Williams

CLEBRAN ON THE TRAIL

Brand new for Other Voices Cardigan this year is Clebran on the Trail. A chance to hear from musicians playing at the festival… audiences will be able to find out more about what drives their music and what their music drives.

Musician Lleuwen will talk to musician and radio presenter Georgia Ruth about discovering the lost hymns of Wales that give us a glimpse of the historical female experience, previously written out of the hymnbooks.

The festival also asks Eoghan O’Ceannabhain about his political and activist work, as much a part of who he is as his sean-nós singing roots.

Lleuwen joins the Archdeacon of Cardigan, Eileen Davies and Bethania Chapel general secretary and organist David Peregrine. Together they will be taking a historical view of religion and music and beyond.

Electronic music DJ/Producer Phil Kieran talks to Gareth Stewart about the rave scene in 90s Belfast and the power it wielded to unify.

Gareth Bonello/The Gentle Good talks to Georgia Ruth about the shadow of colonialism, language and place names, following his work in Cwn Elan and as part of Khasi-Cymru Collective in North India.

Constance Keane aka Fears and member of M(h)aol will talk about centring the feminist and queer perspective, transforming pain into a powerful message of hope and resistance in conversation with Amy O’Brien.

Clebran on the Trail sessions will take place in the historic Bethania Chapel and Vestry, a Music Trail wristband will get you access to all Clebran on the Trail events, subject to capacity. Artist featured will be: Amy O’Brien | Constance Keane (Fears / M(h)aol) | David Peregrine | Archdeacon Eileen Davies | Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin | Gareth Bonello (The Gentle Good) | Gareth Stewart | Georgia Ruth | Lleuwen | Phil Keiran

Minister Catherine Martin, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media of Ireland said: “Celebrating the cultural ties between Ireland and Wales, I am delighted that Other Voices will be returning to Cardigan in 2024.

“Supported by my Department and our counterparts in the Welsh Government, this three-day collaborative annual festival presents an inspirational and diverse programme of live music and compelling discussion.”

The Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “I am delighted to see Other Voices coming back to Cardigan for a fifth year, with the Clebran sessions making a welcome return to Mwldan.

“The festival has become a fixture in Wales’ cultural calendar, bringing with it a unique opportunity to celebrate and strengthen our deep cultural ties with Ireland.”

