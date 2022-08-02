‘Nice one bruva!’ Human Traffic to be released in 4K

It’s the movie about rave culture that launched the careers of John Simm and Danny Dyer – and now Human Traffic is to be re-released in 4K on Apple TV next week.

Originally released in 1999 and filmed in and around Cardiff, Human Traffic remains one of the most loved cult youth movies.

The film, which sees a group of mates enjoy a wild drug-induced Friday night in Cardiff, has been restored in high quality 4K and will receive its premiere on Apple TV.

The film came with a killer soundtrack courtesy of Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, Orbital, Armand Van Helden, Underworld and a host of groundbreaking dance pioneers.

The movie has remained hugely popular in the intervening years since its release and the film was due to have a prequel which was teased in 2016 being set between Cardiff and Ibiza.

However, while the sequel’s script was written, funding was the mains tumbling block.

Speaking to Mixmag, the film’s director Justin Kerrigan said: “The first film wasn’t funded by the British film industry at the time. It was funded by a private investor. Human Traffic wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for independent finance.”

In a post on Facebook on June 14, Human Traffic 2’s production team wrote: “We now have letters of commitment from private investors for £250,000 for the production of ‘Human Traffic 2′. (£1M budget) – But we still have a way to go with only 8 months left on the Option Agreement for the Rights.

“We are offering 30% returns on all private investments by way of contract. We have an offer of UK/EIRE theatrical distribution, a letter of commitment from Danny Dyer’s agent and an original script written by Justin Kerrigan.”

Kerrigan told Mixmag what to expect from the prequel: “The rave generation are mostly parents now but it’s really about recapturing the spirits of the times which brought [the characters] all together and the second film is really about how they try and come together in a completely new time.”

Human Traffic in 4K will be released on Apple TV next week.

