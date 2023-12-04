Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds return to Cardiff for headline concert

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds head to Cardiff Castle next summer for a highly anticipated headline show.

Fresh from the success of highly acclaimed new album Council Skies – British music icon Noel and his band are scheduled to play the Welsh capital’s stunning venue on Wednesday July 17.

Generation defining

Noel’s last sold-out show took place at Cardiff Castle in 2019 featuring a wide selection of Oasis classics as well as a cross section of songs from his highly successful career as a solo artist.

As a founding member and the principal songwriter of British music legends Oasis, Noel Gallagher has sold more than 70 million records, including the band’s albums ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story Morning Glory?’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds fourth studio album, ‘Council Skies’, was released in June. Critics at the time remarked that the album saw Noel bringing a more personal perspective and paying homage to his Mancunian roots.

The album, which includes the singles ‘Pretty Boy’, ‘Easy Now’, ‘Council Skies’ and ‘Open The Door See What You Find’, is considered Noel’s most varied and accomplished solo record to date and its release was met with global critical acclaim. Fans can can expect to hear some of the new tracks being played live at next summer’s event.

This month sees Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds complete a sold out UK arena tour – including a night at London’s Wembley Arena.

The performances were again received well by critics, with the BBC calling the performances “emotional and thrilling,” and CLASH saying that Noel was “sounding bigger and bolder than ever.”

Big names

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live, promoters of the event, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds back to Cardiff Castle. They delivered an incredible show last time and we have no doubt this will be another memorable night.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are the latest headliner at Cardiff Castle next summer. They join Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows, a double-headlining show from The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, British rock band IDLES and headlining shows from Avril Lavigne, JLS, Tom Grennan, Madness and Rick Astley, with more to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday from depotlive.co.uk



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

