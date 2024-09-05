Notorious unsolved case features in brand new true crime podcast

A new six-part true crime podcast Crime Next Door: Death on the Farm has been released – examining the aftermath in a community, still baffled nearly 50 years since the discovery of two bodies in a remote farmhouse.

Since the discovery of two bodies in a remote farmhouse in December 1976, a cloud has been hanging over the community of Llangolman in Pembrokeshire.

In the aftermath of the discovery, the community feared they were under attack. Someone had come into their village, and used extreme violence to kill an elderly couple.

That scene, discovered by a postman on his morning rounds – sticks with everyone who saw it – and everyone who heard about it. The victims were a well-liked brother and sister, Griff and Patti Thomas. No one could understand why anyone would want to cause them harm.

Within just a few days, the fear of an outsider turned into something very different, and a theory which pointed the finger at someone closer to home.

Re-assessment

The series, from BBC Cymru Wales, delves into the question of why, nearly half a century later, the case still matters to so many people. It asks whether the police at the time had got it right, or if an injustice had been served. And it asks what can be done without the closure that many people are demanding.

With contributions from first-hand witnesses, members of the community and modern-day experts, as well as access to original materials, the series re-assesses the evidence and pieces together the facts.

Episode one is now available on BBC Sounds. The series, part of the Crime Next Door true crime podcast collection is produced by What’s The Story and narrated by actress Bettrys Jones.

Producer Darrell Brown said: “It’s unusual to find a case which remains such a topic of conversation for a community – but this is one which the people of Llangolman refuse to forget.

“It was a real privilege to tell their story, and to shine a light on a case which still casts a shadow on the village. We look forward to seeing how audiences respond, and to seeing how the case develops in the coming weeks and months.”

BBC Radio Wales Commissioner Bridget Curnow added: “Hearing the story directly from the voices of the community of Llangolman and their dedication to getting the closure they so want and need is so powerful.

“The fact that the community are still so dedicated 50 years on shows just how baffling this story is.”

Episode 1 ofCrime Next Door: Death on the Farm is now available on BBC Sounds, followed by weekly releases of remaining episodes. The series contains details some listeners may find upsetting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

