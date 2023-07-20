Now it’s Doctor Huw – Welsh university bestows accolade on broadcaster

Huw Stephens, award-winning broadcaster and Welsh-language presenter, has received an honorary doctorate from the University of South Wales (USW).

Huw was born into a creative family – his father, the late Meic Stephens, was a literary editor, journalist, and poet – and has always had an interest in local music. He credits that to being born in a country filled with rich culture and talent.

The Cardiff-born presenter became a volunteering DJ at Rookwood Hospital, in Llandaff, Cardiff, at the age of 15. He became known for his ear for new sounds and soon progressed to the BBC, where he became the youngest-ever radio presenter on Radio One at the age of 17 in 1999.

Since then he has gone from strength to strength, co-founding the Sŵn music festival and the Welsh Music Prize. He presented a History of Welsh music for BBC TV, and the Story of Welsh Art.

He now broadcasts on 6 Music, Radio 4, Radio Wales, and Radio Cymru, and, among other TV credits, presents the Glastonbury coverage for BBC television.

“I am thrilled to receive this from the University of South Wales,” said Huw.

“Cardiff and the whole of south Wales knows the importance of the local community, and USW’s role is at the heart of that. Diolch yn fawr.”

