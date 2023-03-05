Nu-metal duo CELAVI release first Welsh language track

Lowri Llewelyn

A nu-metal duo from Bangor have released their first Welsh language track.

Consisting of Sarah Wynn Griffiths and her husband Gwion Griffiths, CELAVI previously enjoyed support from Amazon Music when the track Nightmare earned a spot on its ‘Best New Bands’ editorial playlist.

Sarah’s soft and delicate vocals married with elements of rock, industrial and electronica mean this isn’t your standard metal fare.

CELAVI have received airplay from the likes of BBC Introducing… on BBC 6 Music as well as its Welsh counterpart.

In reference to Nightmare, Bethan Elfyn of BBC Radio Wales told listeners she ‘possibly should have played that with a public health warning’ before going on to praise the ‘melodic but heavy’ sound.

According to Sarah, the intention of releasing Welsh-language music has long been on the cards.

“We’ve been wanting to bring Welsh metal to the music scene ‒ Welsh is our first language and it’s very important to us. We speak Welsh on stage, whether we’re in Wales or outside of Wales, and it’s been fantastic to promote the language.”

“The new track, Dyma Fi—here I am—is a celebration of being yourself. ‘It encourages self expression, regardless of judgments ‒ a message that’s very close to our hearts. Life is too short to worry about what people may say or think. As a band and as individuals we have followed our dreams and been true to ourselves throughout.”

Over the last decade, Welsh language music has steadily crept into the collective consciousness outside of Wales, with acts like Gwenno, Cate le Bon and Adwaith proudly showcasing the UK’s oldest indigenous language.

It’s no surprise, then, that Dyma Fi ‘just felt right’ as a first Welsh language song. In a post-Brexit era where young people are keen to distance themselves from an enforced identity they feel does not serve them, it’s all the more fitting that Dyma Fi is not a translation of another song but simply exists as its own entity in Welsh.

S4C

The song has recently enjoyed airplay on S4C’s Clwb Rygbi as well as rock and metal stations all over the globe.

“The response has been fantastic ‒ we’re so grateful for all the support. It feels amazing to introduce Welsh music to a global audience. So far, we’ve been playlisted in countries including Australia, Luxembourg and Germany. Our music is doing well in America and Mexico too,” Sarah added.

2022 was a jam-packed year for CELAVI, with gigs spanning the length and breadth of the UK.

Confirmed 2023 dates so far include Cader Rocks Festival in Dolgellau and Bristol’s iconic Louisiana venue.

“We’ve already added Dyma Fi to our live set and audiences have been very supportive and interested in the song and its meaning. We’re working on more Welsh language music and are looking forward to adding more to our setlist.”

The band are currently working on their new EP with Grammy nominated rock and metal producer Romesh Dodangoda, who has worked with the likes of Motörhead, Bring Me the Horizon, Bullet for My Valentine and Nova Twins.

Listen to Dyma Fi on Spotify now.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

