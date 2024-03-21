Ocean Colour Scene prepare to rock out in Cardiff

Britpop-era rock band, Ocean Colour Scene, will be bringing their signature sound to DEPOT Cardiff this summer.

Fans of timeless British rock can expect an electrifying evening as the band takes the stage to perform their iconic hits on Saturday 1 June.

Music history

With a career spanning over three decades, Ocean Colour Scene has solidified their place in music history with chart-topping singles and critically acclaimed albums.

Known for their distinctive blend of rock, Britpop, and psychedelic influences, the band has captivated audiences around the world with infectious melodies and captivating performances.

The band has notched up nine albums, three of which went Top 5 – 1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Alreadyand 1999’s One From The Modern – and a run of nine successive Top 20 hit singles commencing with 1996’s The Riverboat Song.

They supported Oasis at their massive Knebworth shows that same year, and two years later helmed the biggest arena tour of any UK band to date.

Timeless

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Cardiff said, “Ocean Colour Scene’s music has stood the test of time, and we’re thrilled to provide fans with the opportunity to experience them live in the heart of Cardiff this summer.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 22nd at 9am at https://www.seetickets.com/event/ocean-colour-scene/depot/2985257.

