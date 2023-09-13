Oktoberfest coming to Wales and is to be given a very Welsh twist

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volksfest, which are large beer festivals in German-speaking countries. Oktoberfest is held annually in Munich and runs from mid-September to the start of October, with more than six million attendees.

But next month a version of the popular beer festival will be held in the unlikeliest of towns.

Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon, one of Wales’ largest food festivals is held annually in the town of Caernarfon, attracting north of 30,000 visitors every May. And next month the committee of volunteers who organise the event are holding their very own Oktoberfest to raise funds for the festival.

The night has been branded ‘Loompah Noson’, a play on words combining the vernacular Welsh phrase ‘lwmp o noson’ (one hell of a night!), and Oompa, a folk-themed, brass band body of music traditionally associated with Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Organisers hope the night will brings a taste of Oktoberfest to the north Wales town, with all the main components of a traditional German beer festival present.

Bierkeller

Osian Wyn Owen, one of the organisers said: “Caernarfon’s annual food festival has exploded in popularity in recent years, which is clearly a positive thing. But it does lead to rising costs which means the festival committee holds a variety of smaller-scale events throughout the year to raise funds.

“And we’re particularly excited about our next event, as Oktoberfest has arrived in Caernarfon!

“Loompah Noson will be held at the Market Hall, Caernarfon on 14 October, and we urge locals to join us for a traditional German beer festival.

“The night will include Welsh music inspired by the traditional, folksy German Oompah bands starring Mei Gwynedd a Band Tŷ Potas.

“As the event is organised by Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon, German-inspired food will be prepared by the Market Hall, and, most importantly in a beer festival, plenty of local beer will be sold by Bragdy Lleu, Bragdy Cybi, and Bragdy Mona.

“We also encourage attendees to come in traditional German costumes. So go fetch your lederhosen and dirndls!

“We’re very fortunate to have the Market Hall right in the middle of town, and on October 14 we hope to transform the building into a Bierkeller, a traditional German beer hall with trestles.”

Loompah Noson will be held at Market Hall, Palace Street Caernarfon on 14 October at 7pm. Tickets are £15, and available from Palas Print or by following this link.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

