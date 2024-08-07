One in a million: Welsh rockers Alffa blast back

Alffa are back after a near five year break, ready to reignite the fire they lit with their 2019 debut ‘Rhyddid O’r Cysgodion Gwenwynig’ (Freedom From The Poisonous Shadows).

After releasing the electrifying Welsh anthem, ‘Pwythau’, in May, the North Wales rockers are dropping another bomb, ‘Breathe Free’, on August 9th, kicking off a series of releases before they unveil their sophomore album in November.

Proving once again why they’re a force to be reckoned with, Alffa’s latest offering is a potent cocktail of punk rock fury and hard rock grit, channelling the swagger of Queens of the Stone Age into the powerful dual musicianship of Royal Blood. However beneath the blistering surface lies a deeper message; ‘Breathe Free’ dives headfirst into the internal battle we all face, transforming raw emotion and intense melodies into a powerful anthem of self-acceptance and inner strength.

“This song invites you on a journey of self-discovery, reminding us all that embracing and celebrating our true selves is the key to true freedom.” Alffa noted of the single. “‘Breathe Free’ is not just a song for us; it’s a call to break free from internal struggles and celebrate the power within.”

Hailing from the rural village of Llanrug in North Wales, Alffa are the dynamic duo of guitarist/vocalist, Dion Wyn Jones, and drummer, Sion Eifion Land.

No strangers to the Welsh music scene, their breakout came in 2018 with the single ‘Gwenwyn’ becoming the first Welsh-language song to surpass a million streams on Spotify. This success fuelled their debut album, ‘Rhyddid o’r Cysgodion Gwenwynig’ (Freedom from the Poisonous Shadows), released in 2019. Their eyes are now firmly set on the global stage, aiming to break out of the Welsh language arena and into the international spotlight.

Following the overwhelming response from their triumphant debut, Alffa found themselves slammed by a wave of personal struggles and bad luck, including COVID, that temporarily choked their creativity. Undeterred, they channelled this tumultuous period into their upcoming sophomore album, crafting a message of hope not just for their audience, but for themselves as well.

Though the album delves into the depths of depression, self-doubt, and the search for purpose, it ultimately explodes with a message of resilience. Joining forces with renowned producer, Gethin Pearson, Alffa push their sound further, transforming their struggles into a triumphant closing chapter. Consider this a 1-0 victory for Alffa – a testament to their ability to not only survive but thrive in the face of adversity.

‘Breathe Free’ will be available across all major streaming platforms from August 9th, whilst their upcoming sophomore album is set for release this November

