One in three Welsh people have dunked in someone else’s cuppa

A food charity survey has revealed that around one in three people in Wales have dunked a biscuit in someone else’s drink.

Great British Bake Off stars, Giuseppe Dell’Anno and Lizzie Acker have spoken out about the controversial poll.

Winner Giuseppe Dell’Anno said: “I would never dunk my biscuit in someone else’s cuppa and I won’t be held responsible for my actions if anyone dares dunk their biscuit in mine!”

Charity Mary’s Meals was responsible for the poll of 2,000 people across the UK which was held in support of its new baking fundraiser, Raise Some Dough.

Whilst the survey found 31% of people in Wales have dunked a biscuit in someone else’s cuppa, 13% of people polled said they don’t dunk at all.

The digestive and chocolate digestive tied for the nations favourite biscuit whilst 7% said they don’t eat biscuits at all.

The party ring and fig roll were the least popular biscuits.

Bake off winner Giuseppe said: “The traditional Italian breakfast is caffè latte and biscuits, rigorously dunked.

“So, I love to dunk! But, while I love to share the experience of eating together, I don’t like sharing food – so I would NEVER dunk my biscuit in someone else’s cuppa!”

Lizzie – who reached the quarter finals of Great British Bake Off in 2021 – takes a different view: “I’m not a dunker, I love the crunch of a freshly baked biscuit. A soggy biscuit is as bad as a soggy bottom, in my opinion!”

The pair are supporting the new campaign which encourages people to hold a charity bake sale.

Charity Mary’s Meals serves school dinners in some of the world’s poorest countries with the promise of food attracting children into the classroom.

It costs just £15.90 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals every school day for a year.

Dan McNally, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals, says: “Whether you dunk in your own cuppa, dunk in someone else’s, or don’t dunk at all, everyone can enjoy a biscuit while ‘raising some dough’ to raise vital funds for Mary’s Meals.

“We’re so grateful to Giuseppe and Lizzie for their support – and we hope they inspire people across the UK to get baking!”

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor, and actors Joanna Lumley and Tamzin Outhwaite have all shared their favourite biscuit recipes in the charity’s free fundraising pack – which includes a mug-shaped cookie cutter.

The pack is available online available online here

Donations made up until 31 January 2023 will be doubled by a group of supporters, up to £1.5 million, with the charity’s Double the Love campaign.

