One man show based on the life of David Lloyd George set to tour

The life of David Lloyd George, one of Wales’ most renowned and controversial politicians, is the subject of a one man play set to take to the road this month.

Cwmni Theatr Mewn Cymriad/ In Character Theatre Company will tour ‘DAI’, which was originally commissioned by the Lloyd George Museum for short performances at the Eisteddfod Llŷn ac Eifionydd.

Written by award winning playwright and novelist, Manon Steffan Ros, and directed by Eleri Twynog, the play will feature actor Carwyn Jones in the role of Lloyd George.

Known for taking their portrayals of prominent Welsh figures into school and community settings, this latest production joins the body of work which includes, among others, the lives of Cranogwen, author, Kate Roberts, peace and women’s rights campaigner, Annie Jane Hughes Griffiths, Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, Dic Penderyn and Owain Glyndŵr.

Launched in 2014, the company’ set about creating one-person interactive shows for primary schools across Wales, giving students the opportunity to experience educational and entertaining shows.

They soon developed their repertoire to cater for secondary schools, youth and adult audiences, with the aim of bringing historical figures and events to life in an accessible and engaging way.

Responsibility

Playwright Manon Steffan Ros says: “It’s not easy to write about someone real. There is a responsibility, and a burden of truth for the author if we are being honest and to do him justice. All we have is evidence, and although there is plenty of it, speeches and letters and diaries are not the same as meeting someone, knowing them.

“When writing about real people, too, it must be accepted that the audience comes to the theatre with assumptions, and that is especially true when discussing David Lloyd George.

“While researching his history, I fell in love with Lloyd George, and sometimes hated him too. It seems to me as two completely different men, and it was very difficult to decide, in the end, whether I, as a writer, liked him or not.

“It is surely up to the audience to decide that, and perhaps a story like Lloyd George’s raises the question – are there bad people and good people, or are we all a mixture of the two?”

Director Eleri Twynog, said: “As a company we are committed to bringing Welsh history to life for audiences, young and old, across Wales whole. With the company celebrating its 10th year, it is our pleasure to offer a sequel to the Cranogwen’s play and Annie Cwrt Mawr with the play DAI.

“In today’s troubled political world, the play somehow feels extremely relevant, and it was a pleasure to collaborate with Manon Steffan Ros to develop it.”

Tour dates:

7 February – YMa, Pontypridd

8 February – Neuadd y Nant, Clydach

9 February – Llanover Hall, Cardiff

15 February – St Peter’s Hall, Carmarthen

16 February – Cardigan Castle

17 February – Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard

21 February – Theatr Silo, Caernarfon

22 February – Theatr Fach Llangefni

23 February – Pencae Chapel, Pencaenewydd

24 February – Theatr Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh

Tickets available through the Mewn Cymriad/ In Character website

