One of the world’s tallest buildings to be lit up in Welsh colours

The colours of the Welsh flag will be lit up atop one of the most famous skyscrapers in the world this evening.

The Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower) in Chicago will be illuminated in red, white and green thanks thanks to the hard work of a Welsh expats group in the US.

The Chicago Tafia Welsh Society have pulled off a coup by having several iconic buildings in the city lit up for St David’s Day.

Top of the list is the is a 110-storey, 1,451-foot (442.3 m) tower which was the world’s tallest building when it was opened in 1974 and still ranks as one of the tallest in the world at

The Welsh society was formed in 1999 and every year since 2009 have arranged to get landmark buildings in the city lit up to celebrate March 1.

In addition to the city’s famed Wrigley building, several other city landmarks will join in the Welsh celebrations

Society chairman Dave Parry, who is originally from Aberystwyth and moved to Chicago in 1998, said: “We have had the tower of the Wrigley Building Illuminated white, red and green on St David’s Day since 2009. In 2017 I applied to have St David’s Day to be recognised by the Chicago BOMA Building Lighting Program. We received approval and every year since I’ve been contacting the management companies of various buildings in Chicago.

In the past The Wrigley Building, Two Prudential Plaza, The InterContinental Hotel and the Ferris Wheel at Navy Pier in the city have all agreed to light up for the night.

In addition, the society has also had music by Welsh artists played on Chicago area radio stations during the day, while libraries in the city have also had Welsh displays available for those wanting to learn the history of Wales.

This evening the group will be hosting a grand get together of more than 100 members for a St David’s Day party with products supplied by Welsh companies around the world.

