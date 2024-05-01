One of Wales’ top restaurants to relaunch with Welsh name

One of Wales’ best restaurants renowned for its three AA Rosettes and taster menus is changing its name and embracing the Welsh language.

Coast which is is a stylish looking eaterie situated above the beach at Coppet Hall in Pembrokeshire is relaunching as Lan y Môr

Owners hope a new name and menu will help attract a “wider cross-section” of diners.

The restaurant, near Saundersfoot, is owned by restaurant group Seren, who are expanding the menu and introducing what they say will be a more informal way of dining.

Lan y Môr will have choices such as Gower Salt Marsh lamb burgers, Saundersfoot Bay lobster rolls and Carmarthenshire frockels (fried cockles). It is aiming to champion great Welsh produce from Pembrokeshire and across Wales, and the Seren team hope this change will attract more diners – both locally and visitors to Pembrokeshire alike.

Coast is rebranding to Lan y Môr from Thursday, June 6, under the guidance of Seren Chef Director, Hywel Griffith, of the Michelin-starred Beach House Restaurant in Oxwich. New Head Chef, Gerwyn Jones, will lead the kitchen team at Lan y Môr, switching from another Seren sister venue, Grove of Narberth, where he has worked for six years and been Head Chef since 2022.

Hywel, who will remain as Chef Director at Beach House, said: “The location at Coppet Hall Beach is the ideal location for a thriving, fun-filled restaurant renowned for easy dining for all to enjoy. I’m delighted to bring my ethos of locally sourced, fresh local produce, paired with great cooking to Saundersfoot.”

Gerwyn added: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to lead the Lan y Môr team, and work alongside Hywel to create this new vision for the restaurant. It’s a wonderful opportunity and I’m looking forward to welcoming Pembrokeshire locals and visitors to Saundersfoot and seeing them enjoy our new menu. I also get to have one of the best views in Pembrokeshire from the kitchen, and as I like to be out on the water in my spare time, I know that I will feel right at home at Lan y Môr.”

Diners can expect a menu full of Welsh flavour and local ingredients with all the food coming from land, sea or pasture, sourced sustainably, and prepared with real care, passion and expertise.

The menu includes snacks, small plates and sides, to be enjoyed alongside main dishes from pasture, sea and land. Guests can enjoy local dishes including Monkstone mackerel, Saundersfoot lobster, Saundersfoot fish of the day, Capestone Pembrokeshire chicken, and green salad grown locally in the gardens of Grove of Narberth hotel.

Welsh steaks and Gower Salt Marsh Lamb feature in the pasture section, while a range of seasonal and local vegetables make up the land-based dishes.

