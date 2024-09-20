One to Watch: Talulah releases intoxicating debut EP today

Stephen Price

One of Wales’ most promising new artists, Talulah has released her mesmerising debut EP, Solas, today – confirming early critical praise with one of the strongest collections of new music made in Wales this year.

Following the release of ‘Galaru’, ‘Slofi’ and ‘Byth yn Blino’, Talulah’s sophisticated and sensual debut EP, ‘Solas’ combines soft and ethereal sounds with textures of jazz and percussion – the perfect showcase for Talulah’s rich and hypnotic vocals.

At the heart of ‘Solas’ are Talulah’s seamless multilingual reflections on the power of relationships and observations about the revival of minority languages.

The north Wales born singer, songwriter and Triskel Awardee’s debut EP also concerns Talulah’s meditations on multilingualism, power, and the politics of care

Talulah shared: “I love playing glittery harmonies and putting them together with words that discuss relationships, queerness and growing up in general. ‘Gad i mi Grio’ (Let me Cry) is the most important piece for me on the EP. “

“It discusses someone who wants to give their all to someone else, even though they don’t feel well.

“I composed the track on the piano, before I even gave myself space to process my personal experiences.”

All music and lyrics of the EP are composed by Talulah, produced and mixed by Llŷr Pari and mastered by Iwan Morgan.

Talulah also worked with Rhodri Gwyn Brooks on Pedal Steel for Gad i mi Grio and Stephen Black (Group Listening) on saxophone and flute.

‘Gad i mi Grio’, the latest track to be taken from Solas was played for the first time by Georgia Ruth on BBC Radio Cymru earlier this week, and her talent has also been spotted by tastemaker Huw Stephens, who made her Artist of the Week on BBC Radio Cymru recently.

“Doing my thing”

The Music Mag said of her: “In the enchanting realm of contemporary Welsh music, bringing her bilingualism and Welsh heritage to her musical prowess, emerging artist Talulah captivates listeners as a true enchantress, weaving gossamer threads of sound and transcending linguistic boundaries.

“At a mere 22 years of age, Talulah’s mesmerising vocals resonate in both English and Welsh, holding a reflection of Wales’ cultural duality, whilst evoking a sense of ethereal mystique reminiscent of whispered secrets shared between ancient forests and moonlit waters.

“Poised to make her mark in a music industry where authenticity and innovation reign supreme, with an intoxicating symphony of sound, Talulah is one to watch on the global music scene.”

She told Music Mag: “I started out writing from pretty specific personal experiences. My experiences as a queer person have come into songwriting. Initially, I was just writing for me – I wrote my first single ‘Byth yn Blino’ back in 2018.

“I didn’t intend on sharing it with anyone, it was just there as a vault for documenting the emotions I had as a newly out queer person. But then I figured there wasn’t a lot (if any) Welsh language explicitly queer music, and I wanted to get the ball rolling.”

She added: “I would of course love to see bilingual music embraced more by mainstream media. But for now, I’m just going to keep doing my thing – writing in Welsh, in English, in whatever feels good – whatever feels right. I just have fun with it.”

One to watch, and one to play on repeat, she most certainly is.

Make some space on that world stage.

Talulah is set to play at Sŵn Festival in October.

