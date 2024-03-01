Only in Wales! This could well be the Welshest story you will ever read

It’s often said that everyone in Wales knows each other.

When writer Dean Burnett took to Twitter to pay tribute to Ray Gravell by telling the story of the memorable day his Nana Phyllis met the great man, he proved the point perfectly.

This hilarious tale featuring Welsh great Gravell and the sort of formidable Welsh nan that everyone knows, might also be the most Welsh thing you will ever read.

The larger-than-life Wales international, broadcaster and actor would have celebrated his 70th birthday on the weekend. Sadly, he was taken from us aged just 56 in 2007, after suffering a heart attack. However, you just know he would have roared with laughed at Dean’s story.

The fabulously funny tale sums up the Welsh hero to a tee and certainly portrays Dean’s Nana Phyllis as quite the woman.

And if you think everyone knows each other in Wales – then you might be right.

Enjoy!

Neuroscientist and writer Dean is the author of four best-selling books – ‘Psycho-Logical: Why Mental Health Goes Wrong – and How to Make Sense of It’, ‘The Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head is Really Up To’, ‘The Happy Brain: The Science of Where Happiness Comes From, and Why’ and ‘Why Your Parents Are Driving You Up the Wall and What To Do About It’.

