Organisers put out a ‘final call’ for arts and community organisations to register for Gŵyl Cymru festival

With just over six weeks to go until the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the organisers of a festival celebrating Cymru reaching the finals for the first time in 64 years have put out a ‘final call’ for arts and community organisations to register to be part of the event.

The Gŵyl Cymru festival is a ten-day celebration of the men’s team’s achievement in reaching the FIFA World Cup.

Already over a hundred events are planned across the country with more to be announced, but the closing date for registration is this Wednesday, 19th October.

Showcase

The result of an unprecedented partnership between the Football Association of Wales and Arts Council of Wales, Gŵyl Cymru will showcase the nation’s arts, culture and communities alongside football, with events ranging from live music gigs, theatre performances, participatory activities, comedy nights and much more.

The festival will begin on 19th November and last for at least ten days and continue as long as Wales are in the tournament.

Nick Davies, an experienced arts professional and a proud member of Y Wal Goch, has been appointed to the role of Arts Producer for the Gŵyl Cymru Festival, supported by Welsh Government’s Partner Support Fund.

“The World Cup is an important moment for Cymru – on the pitch, and culturally,” Nick says. “This is our chance for the arts to work alongside our communities, to reflect the spirit of Y Wal Goch and to support our footballers through creativity.

“We’re already planning some amazing events with some of our best artists and companies, and we invite others to be part of Gŵyl Cymru. Get your applications to us by 19th October to be part of the celebration.”

The emphasis will be on widening participation, and to support grass roots projects and activities which bring the arts and sports closer together. Full details can be found at www.gwyl.cymru

Organisations can sign up to be part of Gŵyl Cymru festival here – https://gwyl.cymru/en/info/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

