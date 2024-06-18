Other Voices festival reveals exciting line-up including Lleuwen, Cynefin and Georgia Ruth

Other Voices Cardigan has revealed the first wave of incredible live acts set to take to the festival’s stages this autumn.

The Irish–Welsh festival’s fifth edition will feature; Welsh Music Prize Winner and BBC 2 Folk Award nominee Georgia Ruth whose songs span wide-open Americana to 60s-influenced folk ballads; the sublime 80s-tinged sounds of Fabiana Palladino, whose eponymous debut album has been hotly tipped by the Guardian as of one of 2024’s best and Bill Ryder-Jones, acclaimed songwriter, music producer and co-founder of The Coral whose latest LP Iechyd Da is sitting at the top of Metacritic’s albums of the year so far.

These are the first three of this year’s headliners to be announced, who will each give intimate livestreamed performances to lucky ticket winners in St Mary’s Church. More to be announced.

“Live to the world”

Presented by legendary BBC broadcaster Huw Stephens, the headline performances will be broadcast live to the world for free via Other Voices’ YouTube and be streamed simultaneously to a cinema screen in Mwldan. Exclusive content from the weekend will be captured for later broadcast on RTÉ.

Over 90 live sets will take place right across the vibrant town of Cardigan as part of this year’s Music Trail, which promises to be one of the hottest to date, featuring an eclectic line-up of the best and brightest new talent from Wales, Ireland and beyond.

This year’s festival will take place in 11 venues across the town including a brand new gig location for 2024: Cardigan’s historic Bethania Chapel in William Street.

With more artists still to be announced in the coming weeks, 2024’s Music Trail will feature:

ADJUA | Big Sleep | Chubby Cat | Cynefin | David Kitt | Don Leisure | Dug | Eoghan O’Ceannabhain | Filmore! | girlfriend. | Lila Zing | Tafod Arian | Megan Nic Ruairí | Melin Melyn | Minas | Minas presents Niques, Em Koko & Po Griff | Morgana | Mr Phormula | New Jackson | Niamh Bury | OLIVE HATAKE | Otto Aday | PARCS | People & Other Diseases | Phil Kieran | Rona Mac | Sage Todz | Search Results | Skunkadelic | Slate | Tara Bandito | The Family Battenberg | The Gentle Good | Tiny Leaves | Virgins

The Clebran sessions return to Mwldan, giving a platform to leading speakers and thinkers to come together to share ideas, provoke conversation and explore perspectives on current issues, alongside special performances.

New for 2024 will be ‘Clebran on the Trail’, a series of conversations with musicians which will take place in venues across town. Full details of this year’s Clebran programme will be announced in July.

Early bird wristbands are on sale now priced at £35, rising to £50 on 1st July.

Wristbands will give unlimited access to all Music Trail events and Clebran sessions across all three days, plus inclusion into a prize draw to win much sought-after admission wristbands to the headline performances at St Mary’s Church.

As always, golden tickets for the exclusive Church performances will not be for sale and only be available through prize draws and competitions. Follow @othervoiceslive and @theatrmwldan on socials for chances to win tickets.

Celtic connections

Philip King, founder of Other Voices, says: “We are thrilled to be returning to Cardigan/Aberteifi, working with our partners at Mwldan and Triongl to deliver a programme of uplifting music and inspirational conversation.

“Year after year, the festival goes from strength to strength, celebrating the shared culture, vibrant communities, and enduring ties that bind Ireland and Wales.

“As outlined in the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan 2021-25, Other Voices and Clebran/Aberteifi play a central role in fostering deeper connections across all aspects of our relationship with our closest neighbour.”

Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, says: “We are truly delighted and excited to be announcing the first wave of fantastic artists for Other Voices Aberteifi 2024.

“This is our fifth festival here on the west coast of Wales, and every year our family of audience, artists and speakers grows bigger and stronger, inspired by the very special celebration we share with our friends from Ireland.

“Our sincere thanks are due to the Welsh and Irish Governments for their continued support, to the Shared Prosperity Fund, to our broadcast partners, and to our event partners South Wind Blows and Triongl. And particular thanks also to our amazing audience and family of artists without whom Other Voices in Aberteifi would not exist.”

The event will be filmed by Triongl for later broadcast on RTÉ.

Other Voices Cardigan takes place from 31 October – 2nd November 2024.

Full details on festival wristbands and streaming are available at othervoices.ie

