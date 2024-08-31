Out of the Darkness: Band Pres Llareggub release rousing new single

Welsh mavericks, Band Pres Llarreggub, have released a rousing new single – Allan o’r Tywyllwch – ahead of their highly anticipated new album.

Since the release of their last album, ‘Pwy sy’n Galw’ in 2021, Band Pres Llareggub have been busy performing all over the country – headlining Tafwyl, performing in Dublin, the Basque Country, FOCUS Wales, Other Voices Festival, the National Eisteddfod, Boomtown and the Principality Stadium to name only a few.

Their new single, ‘Allan o’r Tywyllwch’ (Out of the Darkness), see the band collaborate once more with the notable, Mr Phormula.

A highly successful partnership that has produced some of the band’s most popular tracks such as ‘Croeso’ and ‘Gweld y Byd Mewn Lliw’. Also joining Mr Phormula on the track is the singer, Parisa Fouladi.

“Extraordinary” voices

Owain of the band explains: “Parisa Fouladi has been high on my list of singers to collaborate with for a while now and I’m delighted that it has worked out so well!

“Things came together very easily – we had a lot of fun writing together and I think her voice adds so much to the tone of the track.”

The song was recorded over a number of sessions across Penmaenmawr, Manchester and Cardiff.

Here, we not only hear a brass band, but also a special choir. In particular, the vocal group, Welsh Voices led by Iori Haugen – a choir that has collaborated with a number of stars in the musical world including Katherine Jenkins, Bastille and Hans Zimmer.

Owain adds: “It was a real pleasure to be able to have a session with the Welsh Voices. A group of extraordinary voices and incredible musicians and having them on this track has added so much to the epic element we were trying to convey.”

The track was mixed by Russ Hayes at Orange Sounds, Penmaenmawr, with Llŷr Pari responsible for the additional engineering in Cardiff. The artwork is deigned by the artist, Andy Garside, and a video, directed by Rob Zyborski, will follow shortly.

As the band celebrates 10 years since their first gig next year, Band Pres Llareggub are working towards releasing a new album in 2025.

Keep up to date with the band via their Instagram.

