Owain Glyndŵr musical comes to Cardiff

A musical about the life of Owain Glyndŵr is coming to Cardiff later this month following a sell-out tour around Wales in the autumn.

The Welsh language show Y Mab Darogan will be performed at St David’s Hall on Saturday 29 April.

The show was originally written in 1981, when amateur theatre company Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn was established to perform at the National Eisteddfod in Machynlleth.

The company has performed many shows since, and to celebrate its 40th anniversary, it was decided to stage a new production of its first production which tells the story of the rebellion of Owain Glyndŵr.

Penri Roberts, director of the show, said “We weren’t able to include Cardiff in the tour before Christmas, with Ffwrnes in Llanelli being the only venue in the south.

“But after selling every ticket on that tour, we were persuaded to do a further mini-tour, and were thrilled when we were invited to perform at St David’s Hall as part of this second tour.”

The spring tour also includes performances at The Hafren in Newtown on Friday 5 May, and ends at Pontio Bangor on Saturday 13 May (tickets for Bangor have already sold out).

“We thoroughly enjoyed touring the country with Mab Darogan in the autumn with our interpretation of the history of Glyndŵr,” Penri Roberts added.

“We were blown away by the response of the audience, so we felt that an encore was needed. Of course, the spring tour does happen to coincide with another ‘royal’ occasion – what better way to forget all of that pomp than coming to celebrate the life of the last prince of Wales!”

Tickets can be bought here

