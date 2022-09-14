Owain Glyndwr musical to tour Wales this autumn

A musical about Welsh hero Owain Glyndŵr will tour the country this autumn, as a new near-sell-out production of Y Mab Darogan comes to theatres across Wales.

The Welsh language musical Y Mab Darogan [the son of prophecy] was originally written in 1981, when amateur theatre company Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn was established to perform at the National Eisteddfod at Machynlleth.

The company has continued to perform since then, and to celebrate its 40th anniversary, it was decided to stage a new production of the show which tells the story of Owain Glyndŵr’s rebellion, one of the nation’s greatest heroes.

“We are very happy to be touring the country with Mab Darogan this autumn with our interpretation of the history of Glyndŵr, the last prince of Wales,” said Penri Roberts, one of the founders of Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn.

“This is a new production – we’ve made some changes to the original show, and Linda Gittins has created some great new arrangements for some of the old favourites too.

“We’re very much looking forward to going on tour, and with only a month to go, we have plenty of work to do to get the show ready for the first performance at Theatr Hafren in mid-October. We had the first rehearsal with the full band last Sunday and things are really starting to come together.”

Sold out

Ticket sales were high over the summer and several theatres have already sold out.

Penri said: “We’ve been amazed how fast the tickets have been selling. Tickets for Galeri Caernarfon were selling so quickly, we decided to add a matinée performance too, but they’ve almost sold out.

“Tickets for Theatr Hafren have already sold out, and Theatr Derek Williams in Bala, as well as most of the tickets for Aberystwyth. At the moment there are still tickets left for the Stiwt theatre in Rhosllannerchrugog and Ffwrnes theatre in Llanelli. But if you want to see the show, do get your tickets as soon as you can to avoid disappointment”.

Dates not sold out include Aberystwyth Arts Centre on October 22 at 8pm; Rhosllannerchrugog – Stiwt – on November 5 at 7.30pm; and Llanelli – Ffwrnes – November 19 at 7.30pm.

