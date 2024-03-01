Parthian and the New Welsh Review announce new publishing partnership

Parthian and the New Welsh Review have announced a new partnership which will secure the intellectual legacy of the groundbreaking literary magazine in print and online.

The partnership will also provide a publishing home for Rarebyte imprint book authors (established by NWR editor Gwen Davies in 2015).

The New Welsh Review was founded in 1988 and has provided an unrivalled window into the development of Welsh writing in English while looking out to the wider world.

Writing stars

In her latest editorial published online this week, Gwen paid tribute to the editors of the magazine for nearly four decades so far, especially the writing stars they have discovered, celebrated, developed and guided towards even greater recognition and prizes.

Gwen Davies said: “New Welsh Review’s USP has been to place new, emerging talent such as João Morais and Crystal Jeans, alongside big names, from Jasmine Donahaye, Gwyneth Lewis, Deryn Rees-Jones, Cynan Jones and Caryl Lewis.

And on our platform, nudging shoulders with the more blatantly original creative writers, we sit cultural critics such as Kirsti Bohata and Daniel G Williams, who help us understand the big global trends, political and economic forces that shape us all.”

Renaissance

Parthian’s director of publishing, Richard Davies said: “The New Welsh Review has been front and centre in the development of Welsh writing in English for over a generation.

“We simply would not have had a renaissance of Welsh literature without it.”

Richard added: “I remember receiving a hand-written note from Michael Parnell in 1992 offering excellent advice to an aspiring writer and then reading in the magazine Leonora Brito’s award-winning short stories about Cardiff life while engaging with Alun Richards’ seminal series on the art of fiction.

“It has always been the place to be read for Welsh writers and critics. We are delighted to be working with NWR editor Gwen Davies on securing the legacy of the Review but we are also excited to be developing further, through her editorship, the impressive list of authors championed at the book imprint she founded under NWR’s umbrella: talents such as Eluned Gramich, Cath Barton and Peter Goulding.”

US distribution

Parthian will also enable the Rarebyte book list (rebranded as ‘Rarebytes’) to access the global reach of US and Canadian distribution, in addition to bringing out key titles in fresh editions for the first time.

Helgard Krause, CEO of the Books Council of Wales commented: “We wish Parthian and Rarebyte all the very best in this new venture to bring the Rarebyte titles and authors into the care of Parthian Books.

“Parthian has a long-standing reputation for discovering and supporting new writers and producing the very highest quality in literary fiction. I look forward to seeing their exciting plans for developing the Rarebyte brand and continuing to support its authors in the years to come.”

Awards

The new deal also secures the successful writer development initiative New Welsh Writing Awards (NWWA) for a tenth year during 2024, made possible by the generous support of philanthropist RS Powell, and opening up more paid and other career-enhancing opportunities for writers – including book publication on the Rarebyte list.

Entries will be opening soon with full details on the New Welsh Review website.

2022 NWWA Winner Susan Karen Burton, author of an oral history of Wales’ relationship with Japan commented: “I am delighted that with the continued guidance and expertise of my NWR editor, Gwen Davies, and the support of the Daiwa Foundation, my book on the Welsh in Japan will be appearing as part of an innovative partnership between the New Welsh Rarebyte imprint and Parthian Books.”

From early March, the NWR subscriber package will comprise of at least two further print and digital editions in 2024, as well as continued access to the NWR digital archive, news of the 2024 New Welsh Writing Awards, and updates on Rarebyte titles curated by Gwen Davies.

