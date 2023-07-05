Paul Weller chooses Gruff Rhys album as one of his favourites of all time

Paul Weller has chosen his favourite albums of all time and amongst the list is an album by Super Furry Animals’ frontman Gruff Rhys.

The list which appeared in Far Out magazine includes albums by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, David Bowie and The Beatles, and the Welsh musician.

The album in question, Gruff Rhys’ 2011 collection of songs Hotel Shampoo, won the Welsh Music Prize and was chosen by the former frontman of The Jam and The Style Council, who spoke about how much he admired the Welshman.

“He’s such a talent, that fella,” said Weller, who has scored a number one album in each of the last five decades. “I’m a massive fan of him and the Super Furries. He’s always trying something different. I’ve only ever seen him live a couple of times on his own, but I thought both times were brilliant. He just follows his nose and sees where it takes him.”

The Modfather admitted there were similarities between his sonic sense of adventure and that of Rhys’ musically diverse output.

“Yeah, I can see that a bit,” said Weller. “Obviously we do totally different things but I can see the similarities. He tries lots of different stuff but there’s always a strong melodic thing going on with his music.”

Weller has long had links to Wales and recently spoke about those Welsh ties in an interview with The Guardian, where a number of star names were asked to pose a question to the iconic British musician.

Alongside questions from the likes of Richard Hawley, Jeremy Corbyn, Ian Rankin, Jo Whiley and Ray Winstone, actress Vicky McClure – whose partner is Merthyr-born broadcaster and documentary film director, Jonny Owen – quizzed Weller on his Welsh roots.

She asked: “My partner, Jonny Owen, is obsessed with you, to the point he actually claims that you’re Welsh. Well, have Welsh heritage! He even goes so far as to mention his home town of Merthyr Tydfil. Is this true?”

Luckily, the musician confirmed this to be true, adding he was very proud of the fact, also.

“Yes, all my mum’s family are from Merthyr and Aberdare, so I’m at least a quarter Taff! And very proud of that, too,” he answered.

Rumours of the musician’s hitherto unrevealed Welsh links first surfaced when he headlined at Cardiff Castle in 2015.

Then he confided to Valleys’ dwelling staff of promoter Orchard Entertainment, who staged his sun-bathed show at the city’s historic landmark, that his mum and nan were from Aberdare.

Ironically, one of Weller’s best mates is Stereophonics’ star Kelly Jones who is from Cwmaman, a couple of miles down the road from the Valleys’ town.

Weller told Orchard staff that he used to come to Aberdare for his holidays when he was a youngster and feels an affinity with Wales because of this.

He also joked that his late Welsh nan told him the only reason he was a singer is because he’s part Welsh!”

Paul Weller’s Favourite 22 Album

Odessey & Oracle – The Zombies

Innervisions – Stevie Wonder

What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

A Love Supreme – John Coltrane

Journey in Satchidananda – Alice Coltrane

Soul Rebels – Bob Marley and The Wailers

Fresh – Sly & The Family Stone

Live – Donny Hathaway

Friends – The Beach Boys

Five Leaves Left – Nick Drake

The Village Green Preservation Society – The Kinks

Oh Yeah – Charles Mingus

Hotel Shampoo – Gruff Rhys

Bryter Layter – Nick Drake

Revolver – The Beatles

Lonerism – Tame Impala

Once I Was An Eagle – Laura Marling

I Talk With The Spirits – Roland Kirk

Electric Warrior – T.Rex

Chasing Yesterday – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird

Face To Face – The Kinks

Low – David Bowie

