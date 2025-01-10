Pedair release latest single and share live dates

Welsh musician ‘supergroup’ Pedair have shared details of imminent live gigs as they release their latest single Dos â Hi Adra today – a rousing and anthemic reimagining of the Welsh folk tradition.

The single is the second to be released from Pedair’s critically acclaimed new album, ‘Dadeni’.

Following an incredibly busy period since the release of their first album ‘Mae ‘na Olau’ (meaning ‘There is Light’) which won last year’s Welsh Language Album of the Year award, Siân James, Gwenan Gibbard, Gwyneth Glyn and Meinir Gwilym were inspired to work together again on a collection of brand new songs.

Inanother exciting chapter in the history of the group, which has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences throughout Wales and beyond, they have also shared details of a series of live performances across Wales.

Celebrated collaborators

‘Dos â Hi Adra’ (Take her home) is a striking anthem driven by Osian Huw Williams’ drumming and Aled Wyn Hughes’ (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog) bass playing. (Aled also co-produced the album, together with Pedair.) The song was composed by Meinir Gwilym.

“The working title of this song was ‘The Fair Witches'”, says Meinir, “those who use their instincts and nature’s gifts to mend a shattered soul, to lead the mind out of the mist, and to repair a ripped heart.

“Thanks to the sisters and brothers – and the nation – who are Fair Witches.”

Lockdown favourites

Pedair, with their sweeping harmonies, fresh interpretations of the Welsh folk tradition, and intimacy of songwriting became a source of comfort and hope to many during the complex days of lockdown and their numerous live performances over the last couple of years are a testament to their rising popularity.

As the bond of friendship between them strengthens, so does the creative understanding that is so vital when collaborating as an ensemble.

This has culminated in a new collection of songs which reflect life’s journey over the past months. Sunset and dawn, sunshine and breezes, water, salt and fire… just a few of the elements that have been simmering in their cauldron since the release of their first album.

The group shared: “Our worlds have seen great losses and changes since then, and it is frightening the way in which the world itself is changing…But this single, and the album, reminds us that each and every ending is a new beginning. When we stumble on stones, nature, sisterhood and love raise us back to our feet again.”

‘Dos â Hi Adra’ is released on 10 January on all digital platforms.

Purchase Pedair’s latest album Dadeni from Sain or listen online here.

PEDAIR LIVE DATES

25.01 – Coedybryn, Ffostrasol

09.02 – Eglwys Santes Fair / St Mary’s Church, Conwy

15.02 – Caerfyrddin, Neuadd Bronwydd Hall

28.02 – Tŷ Siamas, Dolgellau

1.03 – Abersoch, Clwb Golff / Golf Club

14.03 – Crymych, Theatr y Gromlech

15.03 – Pontio, Bangor (+ Cerddorfa Genedlaethol Gymreig y BBC)

