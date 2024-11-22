Pedair return with eagerly awaited second album

Following an incredibly busy period since the release of their first album ‘Mae ‘na Olau’ which won last year’s Welsh Language Album of the Year award, Pedair release their eagerly-awaited second album today.

Pedair, comprised of musicians, Siân James, Gwenan Gibbard, Gwyneth Glyn and Meinir Gwilym are embarking on another exciting chapter in the history of the group, which has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences throughout Wales and beyond.

The band’s sweeping harmonies, fresh interpretations of the Welsh folk tradition, and intimacy of songwriting became a source of comfort and hope to many during the complex days of lockdown and their numerous live performances over the last couple of years are a testament to their rising popularity.

Creative understanding

As the bond of friendship between the band strengthens, so does the creative understanding that is so vital when collaborating as an ensemble.

This has culminated in a new collection of songs which reflect life’s journey over the past months.

Sunset and dawn, sunshine and breezes, water, salt and fire… just a few of the elements that have been simmering in their cauldron since the release of their first album.

In a statement, they shared: “Our worlds have seen great losses and changes since then, and it is frightening the way in which the world itself is changing…But this offering reminds us that each and every ending is a new beginning. When we stumble on stones, nature, sisterhood and love raise us back to our feet again.”

Dadeni

‘Dadeni’ (Renaissance), displays Pedair’s unique gifts as Welsh folk song-tellers and their deftness as songwriters. The album takes us on an emotional journey from the dark depths of the soul to the joy of riding the crest of the wave, from darkness to light, from yesterday to today and onwards to every tomorrow.

The album features new songs by Gwenan Gibbard, who is building a reputation as an acclaimed composer of original songs; ‘Y Môr’ (The Sea) and ‘Rho dy Alaw’ (Give me your melody) are two poignant and hopeful songs about finding strength and happiness again in the midst of life’s challenges.

The contemplative quietness of Meinir Gwilym’s ‘Machlud a Gwawr’ (Sunset and dawn) is a striking contrast to her anthem ‘Dos â Hi Adra’ (Take her home), driven by Osian Huw Williams’ drumming and Aled Wyn Hughes’ (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog) bass playing.

Aled also co-produced the album, together with Pedair.

Pedair are joined by three other musicians – Gwilym Bowen Rhys (mandolin), Patrick Rimes (fiddle and viola) and Gwern ap Gwyn (bass) – all three adding a new subtle layer, complementing the folk roots sound which is so central to the group’s identity. ‘

O Blwy’ Llanrwst’ (From the parish of Llanrwst) is a melancholic arrangement, by Siân, of a nostalgic song from the collection of Lady Ruth Herbert Lewis of Welsh folk songs. Siân and Gwyneth co-wrote ‘Golomen Wen’ (White Dove), a timely song which expresses our deep yearning for peace.

Also included on the new album is their arrangement of ‘Dŵr, Halen a Thân’ (Water, salt and fire) – composed by Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris, a friend and a bright star.

Grief and loss is a recurrent theme in this album and reaches a climax in the powerful final track, ‘Cerrig Mân’ (Little stones), composed by Gwyneth Glyn.

But dawn follows every sunset and that continuous circle reminds us that we need to embrace every new morning and realize that the good days are here, right now.

* ‘Rŵan Hyn’ (Right Now) – the album’s opening track, was released as lead single on November 15, receiving its first play by Rhys Mwyn on BBC Radio Cymru.

Pedair discuss Dadeni, track by track

1. Rŵan Hyn (Gwyneth Glyn)

Wise words in a text from a friend: “to remind yourself every day: these are the good days. There’ll come a time when we look back on now as the time that was like gold…”

2. Haul ac Awel (Gwenan Gibbard / Trad.,trefn. Gwenan Gibbard)

A series of ‘triban’ verses meditating lightheartedly upon the great truths of life!

3. Golomen Wen (Siân James; Gwyneth Glyn)

White Dove; with our daily news aflood with war and hate, this song expresses our deep yearning for peace. Is there hope that mankind realizes that the only way forwards is to love one another?

4. Dos â Hi Adra (Meinir Gwilym)

The working title of this song was ‘The Fair Witches’ – those who use their instincts and nature’s gifts to mend a shattered soul, to lead the mind out of the mist, and to repair a ripped heart. Thanks to the sisters and brothers – and the nation – who are Fair Witches.

5. Galw d’enw di (Gwyneth Glyn)

The idea for this song came in a waiting room! That place where we wait for someone to call our name. And isn’t it so throughout our lives… and beyond?

6. Cartref (W Trevor Evans; Mynyddog, trefn. Siân James, Gwenan Gibbard, Gwyneth Glyn, Meinir Gwilym)

When life gets busy and complicated, “when the storm thunders,” there is nowhere like that warm, cosy corner in our home, surrounded by our dearest family. It was wonderful returning to this old number – a favourite in Wales for decades.

7. Y Môr (Gwenan Gibbard)

Though it came out of grief, this is a song of hope and of gratitude for the ability to rise again to the “crest of the wave” in difficult times. Sometimes we must go with the swell of the ocean, but calm always returns after a storm, and life returns, with joyful days of companionship, memories, happiness and hope.

8. O Blwy’ Llanrwst (Trad., Trefn. Siân James)

From the Parish of Llanrwst; a contemporary arrangement of a unique folk song from the collection of Lady Ruth Herbert Lewis. It follows the story of a young lad who leaves his home for reasons that are unclear.

9. Rho dy alaw (Gwenan Gibbard)

It is impossible to measure the power of a song – it can comfort and sustain us, and there is a melody to accompany every aspect of life. When that song brings people together it holds a deeper magic. How grateful we are for music.

10. Machlud a Gwawr (Meinir Gwilym)

Sunset and Sunrise; “The oak and her sisters asleep, but progressing…” The trees, birds and earthly creatures follow the light’s journey through the seasons. The arrival of the darkness is a relief and an inspiration, but awakening with the Spring is also magical. This song was written in the hours before the dawn.

11. Dŵr, Halen a Thân (Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris)

Water, salt and fire; three of life’s purest elements which were immortalized by the late, dear, Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris. This song first appeared on the record ‘Lleisiau’, (‘Voices’) released by the Adfer movement in1975. It was an honour to sing this as a tribute to Dewi – a friend, a bright star, and one of Wales’ purest elements.

12. Cerrig Mân (Gwyneth Glyn)

“It isn’t the big rocks that trip you up, it’s the little stones,” a friend of Gwyneth’s told her once; it’s the tiny, unexpected things that make you yearn for someone dear when they’re gone.

‘Dadeni’ is released today (November 22) via Sain on CD and all digital platforms.

