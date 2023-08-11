Pedair win Welsh Language Album of the Year

The winners of the 2023 Gwobr Albwm Cymraeg y Flwyddyn/Welsh Language Album of the Year are Pedair for their album, Mae ‘Na Olau.

Pedair is the latest project by a group of the most prominent voices in Welsh folk singing – Siân James, Gwyneth Glyn, Gwenan Gibbard and Meinir Gwilym.

Weaving characteristic aspects of their individual styles, they’ve already proven themselves as one of Wales’ most popular groups.

On their first album, Mae ‘Na Olau, tender harmonies intertwine with subtle instrumentation as the folk quartet present traditional and original tunes.

Opening concert

The four members of Pedair have had a busy week at the National Eisteddfod. They collectively appeared at the opening concert, Y Curiad, with the festival’s folk choir last Saturday.

Since then they have appeared at various pavilions and stages either together or individually.

The winners received a specially commissioned trophy.

Organised by the National Eisteddfod and BBC Radio Cymru the award celebrates the eclectic mix of Welsh language music recorded and released during the year.

Nine bands and artists including Adwaith, Cerys Hafana and Fleur dy Lys were nominated for the award

The panel of judges that selected the winning album included Iwan Teifion Davies, Marged Siôn, Gwenno Roberts, Mirain Iwerydd, Dom James, Dafydd Hughes and Aneirin Jones.

