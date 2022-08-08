Pembrey Country Park to host summer season of alfresco entertainment

Pembrey Country Park will play host to a season of alfresco theatre, with a programme of events being staged between August 11-23.

‘Theatrau Sir Gâr yn y Parc’ includes a varied line-up of family entertainment including two Proms in the Park events, comedy clubs, children’s theatre and live music.

Among the acts will be music from The Welsh Whisperer an evening of classical music with Welsh tenor Rhys Meirion, and a new show from Carys Eleri.

The line up also includes two tribute acts, Shape of You – The Music of Ed Sheeran, and Woman Like Me – The Little Mix Show.

Popular children’s interactive theatre events, The Great Insect Games, The Rascally Diner and The Curious Case of Aberlliw will continue their summer tours to be part of the season.

A temporary outdoor stage will be created at Pembrey Country Park especially for the event, and although no seating is provided, audiences are instead invited to bring their own outdoor chairs or blankets to sit on as part of this open-air theatre experience.

There will be comedy clubs aimed both at adults and children and the chance to join a picnic in the park with special guests for entertainment.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure Culture and Tourism Cllr Gareth John said: “We are delighted to bring this outdoor theatre experience to Pembrey Country Park once again this year for both local residents and visitors to enjoy.

“With a variety of shows to choose from, there really is something for everyone. And what better way to enjoy some live entertainment than in the beautiful surroundings of the country park.”

Events

The full line-up includes:

August 11, 7.30pm – Rhys Meirion with Sioned Terry

August 12, 7.30pm – Carys Eleri: Discorét

August 13, 12pm / 2pm / 4pm – Dance in the Park

August 14, 2.30pm – Family Prom in the Park

August 14, 7.30pm – West End Prom in the Park

August 16, 7.30pm – Welsh Whisperer a’r Hambon Band

August 17 & 18, 11.30am & 2.30 – The Rascally Diner

August 19, 7pm – Shape of You – The Music of Ed Sheeran

August 20, 11.30am & 2.30pm – The Great Insect Games

August 20, 5pm – Kids Comedy Club

August 20, 7.30pm – Comedy Club (adults)

August 21, 12pm & 3pm – Picnic in the Park. With special guest appearance from, Hey Duggee!

August 22 & 23, 10.30am – 4pm – The Curious Case of Aberlliw (interactive family trail).

August 23, 7pm – Woman Like Me – The Little Mix Show

Book tickets online at www.theatrausirgar.co.uk or call the box office on 0345 226 3510.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

