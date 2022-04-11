Pembrokeshire Welsh language music festival cancelled two years ago by pandemic finally taking place

A Welsh language festival in Pembrokeshire that was cancelled by the pandemic in 2020 will finally take place next month.

Gwyl Fel ‘Na Mai in Crymych will be held at Frenni Transport Ltd’s big shed in Crymych on Saturday 7th May.

Bands performing will include Dafydd Iwan, Mei Gwynedd, Bwncath, Los Blancos, Einir Dafydd and more. There will also be a special tribute to brothers Richard and Wyn Jones of the band Ail Symudiad from nearby Cardigan who died last year.

Proceeds from the event will be used to promote the development of musical talent in the area and encourage the formation of new bands to perform at next year’s event, the organisers said.

The festival’s chairman, Cris Tomos, said: “We have less than a month left now but it’s great to report that more than 500 tickets have already gone!

“It’s great to work with the local voluntary committee to organize the event with so many young people taking part so we develop the next generation of local musical talent and bands.

“The committee would like to thank all sponsors and supporters, especially Mathew Parry and the family for the assistance of Frenni Transport in using the site and the large shed.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable music event for Crymych and the surrounding area.”

There will be a special area for children where there is free entry for children as long as they are accompanied by an adult. The organizers said they were looking for more stewards and if people can give two hours to help out then they will have free entry for the whole event.

Tickets are available online at www.felnamai.co.uk, Siop Sian, Crymych or Awen Teifi, Cardigan.

