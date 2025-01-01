People from Wales sought to teach English in global locations

Seeking a new adventure in 2025? The British Council is on the lookout for people from across Wales to teach English in one of 10 destinations around the world.

Through their English Language Assistant programme, they provide placements in countries including France, Canada and Colombia – giving participants a unique opportunity to teach internationally, develop professional skills, and fully immerse themselves in a new culture for six months to a year.

Language requirements vary between countries, but applicants can be from any walk of life, and do not need a formal language qualification to apply – their language skills can be acquired through travel, private study, or university language courses.

Twenty-three-year-old Georgia Riches from Swansea is currently in her second year as an English Language Assistant in Spain. She initially applied after finishing her bachelor’s in psychology at Swansea University and being unsure about next steps.

She said: “I knew I wanted to have a break after my degree, but I wasn’t quite sure what to do and a typical gap year wasn’t affordable for me. I’d also always wanted to go to Spain, and knew a little Spanish, and because there was no language requirement for Spanish on the programme, I thought it was a perfect opportunity.”

Georgia currently resides in Bilboa, teaching adults at an international school. Previously, she was based in a small town near San Sebastian teaching children aged 8-12 years old.

Confidence

She said: “Although this part of Spain wasn’t my first choice, I’m so grateful to have been placed in the Basque Country, and it’s been such an amazing experience that I’ve decided to stay for another year. I’ve loved meeting people from all over the world and have now got so many friends from America and Australia, some from India and Canada, and I even met my boyfriend here. It’s been great to meet so many like-minded people who have had the guts to do this by themselves.

“Through the programme I’ve grown so much in confidence, and it’s helped me to build skills that aren’t taught at university such as public speaking. I feel like I’m now more capable and it’s been great to move out of my comfort zone. It’s also taught me that I enjoy leadership, something I had never thought of, and it’s persuaded me to look into occupational psychology for my master’s, which will involve the organisation of workplaces, interpersonal skills and being able to talk to lots of different people – which is a good combination of what I’ve learned on this programme and through my degree.

“To anyone thinking of applying, I’d say go into the programme with an open mind. It’s a cliché, but sometimes the best things happen out of the unexpected. If I hadn’t come to this region, I wouldn’t have the level of Spanish I have now, built up a great English teacher community or had a chance to explore this beautiful part of Spain.”

Meanwhile Emma Lee, a final year German and Politics student at Cardiff University was placed in Graz, Austria in 2023.

She said: “I worked in two schools in Graz, teaching students from 10 to 23 years-old (some older than me!). I really loved teaching the youngest students. They were only just beginning to learn English, so their vocabulary was a lot less, but they were so inquisitive and determined to try that we had some lovely lessons.

“Graz was perfect for me, it is just beautiful and has a very friendly and quintessentially Austrian, yet modern, feel to it. It is also not particularly touristy, and I would regard it to be a ‘hidden gem’ particularly for British travellers. I remember in my first week, my mentor said to me that ‘Vienna is a city to visit, Graz is a city to live in’.

“A particular highlight was attending a Maturaball. A Maturaball is like a prom, but just a lot more extravagant! The final year classes start prepping for it a year beforehand and have multiple outfits on the night and learn choreographed dance routines. What makes these events even more wonderful is that they take place in beautiful venues with huge and beautifully decorated ballrooms.”

Guidance

For Emma, the opportunity has been an invaluable experience, both personally and professionally.

She said: “Personally, I have much more certainty and confidence in myself, in fact, sometimes I cannot believe that I was capable of not only moving abroad, but also being a teacher for a year! Professionally, having work experience abroad is great for my CV and the programme has given me more guidance on what I might like to do after university.

“I was incredibly lucky with both my school placements, I had wonderful mentor teachers and colleagues and although I knew I would be in good hands, I think I was quite surprised by just how lovely everyone was.”

Every year, the British Council sends approximately 1,800 assistants from the UK abroad to support the teaching of English in schools, universities, and language centres, and with the programme approaching its 120th anniversary in 2025, it continues to open doors for participants while promoting educational exchange worldwide.

The programme, which is supported by the Department of Education and Skills, operates on a reciprocal basis. Modern Language Assistants from around the globe teach French, German, Italian, and Mandarin across Wales and the wider UK. In 2024, over 700 Modern Language Assistants were teaching at schools, colleges, and universities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, said: “The English Language Assistant programme is a chance to immerse yourself in another culture, develop invaluable skills, and proudly be an ambassador for Wales. For nearly 120 years, this initiative has been building meaningful connections between the UK and the wider world. If you have a passion for languages, cultural exchange, and inspiring others, I encourage you to apply for this once in a lifetime opportunity and help make 2025 your best year yet!”

Applications to be part of the English Language Assistant programme are now open. The deadline to apply is Thursday, 30 January 2025. For more information and full eligibility criteria visit: https://www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/outside-uk/english-language-assistants

The English Language Assistant programme continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching. To find out more about their work in Wales visit https://wales.britishcouncil.org/en or follow on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

