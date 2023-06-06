Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

People in Cardiff are saying they can hear Coldplay from their homes

06 Jun 2023 3 minute read
Coldplay performing under an open roof at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (Credit: cplayuk)

It’s lovely evening in Cardiff. Especially if you want to be treated to the sound of Coldplay playing the Principality Stadium.

Lots of people have taken to social media this evening to say they can hear the global stars playing the first night of two in Cardiff city centre.

There are nice temperate conditions, the air is very still, there’s no wind and with the roof open at the stadium the sound has the best chance to carry far and wide.

And it appears it certainly has done that, with people within several miles of the stadium reporting how they can clearly hear the concert.

Of course, being the sort of globally famous act they are they do tend to divide opinion, so not all the comments were supportive, but there were still many happy to experience an impromptu serenading by Chris Martin’s dulcet tones!

Here are a selection of the comments….

