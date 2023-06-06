People in Cardiff are saying they can hear Coldplay from their homes

It’s lovely evening in Cardiff. Especially if you want to be treated to the sound of Coldplay playing the Principality Stadium.

Lots of people have taken to social media this evening to say they can hear the global stars playing the first night of two in Cardiff city centre.

There are nice temperate conditions, the air is very still, there’s no wind and with the roof open at the stadium the sound has the best chance to carry far and wide.

And it appears it certainly has done that, with people within several miles of the stadium reporting how they can clearly hear the concert.

Of course, being the sort of globally famous act they are they do tend to divide opinion, so not all the comments were supportive, but there were still many happy to experience an impromptu serenading by Chris Martin’s dulcet tones!

The Scientist • Coldplay Cardiff Night 1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

🎥Coldplay | iG Stories

–

–#ColdplayCardiff pic.twitter.com/OlqXt3Qep8 — Coldplay UK 🇬🇧 | FANSITE (@Cplayuk) June 6, 2023

Diwedd cyngerdd Coldplay wrth seiclo heibio. Narrowly missed the crowds leaving Coldplay in Caerdydd. 😅 pic.twitter.com/LxYj3xM5RL — Gareth Morgan (@Trydwr) June 6, 2023

Here are a selection of the comments….

I CAN HEAR COLDPLAY FROM MY ROOM — Iman S. (@_imnnsr) June 6, 2023

I didn’t even need to get tickets for Coldplay bc I can hear it clearly in my yard lmao — H (@Kashmiri_chaa) June 6, 2023

I live a ten minute walk away from principality stadium and I can hear the Coldplay concert just sitting in my living room, how loud even is it??

Took me a while to realise what it was specifically, just loud crowd, loud music. — Robyn 🏳️‍🌈 (they/them) (@RobynNotBatman) June 6, 2023

I can hear Coldplay in the stadium from my garden and they sound class, so if anyone has a spare ticket going tomorrow let me know lol proper fomo vibes rn — Ffion🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@crimsxnheadache) June 6, 2023

Coldplay is performing in my city and I can hear him from my house. Matlab free mai concert attend karliya 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — Asnaaa. (@LeMeShrewd) June 6, 2023

It's Coldplay, I can hear Coldplay from my house. First time for everything. — pan flute zenry (@sheikyerbouti_) June 6, 2023

When you need to water the plants, but you don't need to listen to Coldplay 😬 pic.twitter.com/ERgknZwShW — Hales Evans-Kanu (@justsimplyhales) June 6, 2023

I can hear Coldplay from my bedroom window, is this hell? — Luke Pitarresi (@quiethings) June 6, 2023

Knackered. Could hear Coldplay as I picked the van up. Felt like head butting a brick wall. pic.twitter.com/3uj6FRI3gZ — Gill (@gfaz81) June 6, 2023

