Pioneering immersive experience heads to Swansea

A groundbreaking immersive production is set to take place in Swansea from today until the beginning of November, offering audiences an intense sensory experience like no other.

Darkfield – producers of innovative, immersive experiences at the forefront of technology and theatre – are bringing their critically-acclaimed shipping container show Flight to Taliesin Arts Centre, Swansea from Wednesday 2 October – Sunday 3 November 2024.

The producers of pioneering immersive theatre that involve 360 degree binaural sound, complete darkness, and a variety of sensory effects, return to Swansea after a hugely successful run of hit show SÉANCE last Autumn.

Flight takes place in a shipping container, the interior of which exactly resembles an Airbus 320 economy cabin, and over 30 minutes explores the Many-Worlds Interpretation of quantum mechanics, taking audience members through two worlds, two realities and two possible outcomes to their journey.

There are many worlds in which this plane lands safely.

There has been universal praise for Darkfield, with the Independent sharing: “If you’ve never experienced one of Darkfield’s shows, absolutely go”

Darkfield produces innovative immersive experiences at the forefront of technology and theatre – both location-based experiences and digital work. Darkfield’s work utilises striking sets inside shipping containers, binaural 360 degree sound, complete darkness and sensory effects, where each participant is situated at the centre of intense, evolving narratives.

The shows have launched to critical acclaim, featuring in major film festivals such as Venice International Film Festival, IDFA, London Film Festival, Raindance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW and winning Columbia’s Digital Storytelling Lab’s Breakthrough Award in recognition of the year’s most innovative narrative.

Flight takes place at Singleton Campus, Taliesin Arts Centre, Swansea University from Wednesday 2 October – Sunday 3 November

Various show times between 12:00 and 20:00, Tuesday – Sunday. £10 / £5

