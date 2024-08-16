Play about Welsh boxing champion who fought prejudice to be staged

A new play will premiere in Carmarthen that tells the little known story of Cuthbert Taylor.

‘The Fight’ focuses on how a Welshman now acknowledged as one of the best boxers of his generation, should have had the opportunity to fight for a British title, but was denied this chance because of the colour of his skin.

In the deprived valleys of the 1930s, boxing was more than just a sport, it was a way out of poverty and Cuthbert was determined to fight with everything he had.

The play, created by Theatr na nÓg, tells the boxer’s story and lifts the lid on the prejudice he faced.

Born in Merthyr in 1909, according to boxing historian, Gareth Jones, Cuthbert began boxing as a youth, fighting with his father, at the boxing booths in travelling fairs that toured the country.

He won the 1922 Amateur Boxing Association British flyweight title, when boxing out of the Cardiff Gabalfa ACC, and was selected to represent Britain in the 1928 Summer Olympics in Amsterdam.

He defeated Juan José Trillo of Argentina but he was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the flyweight class after losing his fight to the upcoming silver medallist Armand Apell.

On returning to Wales he turned professional and although he became the Welsh Bantamweight Champion he was blocked from fighting for the British title.

Between 1911 and 1948 the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) operated a colour bar which prevented non-white boxers from competing for British titles.

As his father was black, Taylor was deemed ‘not white enough to be British’ and was denied the opportunity to challenge for any professional national belts, despite being the first black boxer to represent Great Britain at the Olympics.

In total Taylor fought 247 professional bouts, with 151 wins, 69 losses and 22 draws. In all his fights he was knocked out only once, by Tommy Hyams at Selhurst Park in 1932. None of Taylor’s fights were conducted outside Britain. Including amateur fights he recorded over 250 victories.

In 2021, as part of Black History Month, Cuthbert’s family demanded an apology from the BBBofC, for their discriminatory actions of the past towards Taylor and the other black boxers who were barred from competing for the British titles.

Their cause was championed by Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney MP, Gerald Jones, who raised the issue on the floor of the House of Commons. As of today, no apology has been forthcoming.

However, back in 2021 a plaque was unveiled at The Court House in Merthyr Tydfil, where Taylor used to train – a fitting tribute to a man who overcame racial prejudice to be considered one of the best boxers of his generation.

The play will be performed in Swansea and Brecon this autumn.

Find out more HERE

