Play uses Welsh dragon myth to explore Britain’s black ancestry
A new theatre production which fuses verse, rap and the Welsh dragon myth to explore Britain’s black ancestry is to be staged in the autumn.
Theatr Iolo – Wales’ leading children’s theatre company – are producing a brand new, touring show celebrating Britain’s black ancestry, using the mythological story of the Welsh dragon.
Written by Kyle Lima, The Welsh Dragon is a historical, mythological children’s storytelling show that fuses verse, rhyme, music and rap. It will challenge audiences of all ages to question the stories handed down from generation to generation.
The show will open at Chapter in Cardiff on 7 October 2024 before touring to nine venues across south Wales.
When the walls of a Welsh castle start to crumble because of the two dragons who live in the dungeon, only someone of pure Welsh heritage can stop the battle… but how exactly do you know if someone is Welsh or not?
The Welsh Dragon weaves together the well-known Welsh myth with historical hidden truths to explore identity, ethnicity and the origins of human life on the British Isles.
Writer Kyle Lima said: “I really wanted to break down the conventions and assumptions people often make about what British and Welsh people are. I wanted to put them aside and set the record straight about the origins of British people; they aren’t all white and they came from many different places.”
Lee Lyford, Theatre Iolo’s Artistic Director & Chief Executive, said: “Mythology is a staple of children’s storytelling, but young audiences can and should hear the truth behind the tales we tell, and be invited to question those tales. Kyle’s play does this with incredible energy, a huge sense of fun and a genuine affection for the dragon on Wales’ national flag.”
The Welsh Dragon is directed by Ewa Dina and designed by Kyle Legall. The composer is Eadyth Crawford. The cast will be confirmed later in the summer.
Theatr Iolo presents
The Welsh Dragon
Written by Kyle Lima
Directed by Ewa Dina
Designed by Kyle Legall
Composer: Eädyth Crawford
Lighting Designer: Katy Morison
Tour Dates & Venues
7-9 October 2024
Chapter, Cardiff
Monday 10am S (Preview)
Tuesday 1pm S + 7pm (Preview)
Wednesday 1pm S, AD + 7pm AD, BSL
11 October 2024
The Met, Abertillery
1pm S + 7pm
14 October 2024
The Welfare, Ystradgynlais
10am S + 1.15pm S
15-16 October 2024
Pontardawe Arts Centre
Tuesday 1pm S
Wednesday 10am S
18-19 October 2024
The Riverfront, Newport
Friday 1pm S + 7pm
Saturday 2pm RP + 7pm
23 October 2024
The Memo Centre, Barry
10am S + 1pm S
25-26 October 2024
The Muni Arts Centre, Pontypridd
Friday 1pm S
Saturday 2pm + 7pm
PERFORMANCES DURING HALF-TERM HOLIDAYS
29 October 2024
Ffwrnes, Llanelli
3pm
31 October 2024
Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon
2pm AD, RP + 6pm
2 November 2024
Blackwood Miners’ Institute
2pm BSL, AD + 6pm
Age guidance: 7-13
Running time: 60mins
