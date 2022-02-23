‘Pleidleisiwch!’ says American horror film magazine as Welsh language ‘The Feast’ nominated for award

‘Pleidleisiwch!’ (Vote!) was a horror magazine’s message to fans after nominating a Welsh language film for one of its awards.

Gwledd / The Feast has been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Movie category at the 2022 Chainsaw Awards which is organised by the American horror film magazine Fangoria.

The Fangoria Chainsaw Awards are an award ceremony focused on horror films and thriller films, now in its 20th year.

The Feast is one of five films nominated, and fans can vote here.

“This Welsh language film centers on a wealthy family hosting a dinner party in the Welsh mountains,” the magazine says.

“A mysterious young woman arrives to be the family’s waitress, and things begin to unravel. The unraveling is all part of the fun and the payoff is an absolute blast.”

The movie, which was directed by Lee Haven Jones, written by Roger Williams and funded by Ffilm Cymru, was filmed in Welsh and has English subtitles.

It unfolds over the course of one evening as a wealthy family gathers for a sumptuous dinner in their ostentatious house in the Welsh mountains.

The guests are a local businessman and a neighbouring farmer, and the intent is to secure a business deal to mine in the surrounding countryside.

When a mysterious young woman (Cadi) arrives to be their waitress for the evening, the family’s beliefs and values are challenged as her quiet, yet disturbing presence begins to unravel their lives, slowly, deliberately and with the most terrifying consequences.

The film features a cast of Welsh stars, including Nia Roberts, Sion Alun Davies, Steffan Cennydd, Julian Lewis Jones and Rhodri Meilir.

It has already gathered awards and acclaim, after being shown at film festivals around the world including Fantasia in Canada, BiFan in South Korea, and Motel X in Portugal, where it won the Méliès d´argent award for Best European Fantastic Feature Film.

The film was first shown in Wales at the Abertoir Horror Festival in November last year at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

